The hotel will mark continued growth for the Hyatt Regency brand in Southern Europe

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise and related agreements with Realtejo Hotelaria e Turismo, S.A., owned subsidiary of United Investments Portugal and Fibeira, to develop the first Hyatt branded hotel in Portugal: Hyatt Regency Lisbon. Expected to open in late 2020, the hotel will feature 200 hotel rooms and apartments and will be located between Rua Guerra Junqueiro and Avenida da Índia, a stunning waterfront location facing Tejo River.

The foray into Lisbon, Portugal's coastal capital city, is an important milestone for Hyatt, signifying its growing brand presence in increasingly competitive markets across the continent. The number of tourists visiting Portugal has increased for eight consecutive years, with 12.8 million travelers visiting in 2018 alone.

The hotel will be situated just a five-minute drive from Lisbon's historic city center and within easy reach of many major attractions, including the two UNESCO World Heritage sites: the Bélem Tower and the Jéronimos Monastery. These nearby sites, along with its prime location across from Lisbon's conference center and convenient access to the airport, will make the Hyatt Regency brand a natural fit with its appeal to both business and leisure travelers seeking a seamless experience.

"We are delighted by the announcement of plans for the first Hyatt hotel in Portugal as Lisbon is one of Europe's leading cities in overnight stays and has quickly established itself as a prime destination not only for leisure travelers, but also for larger conventions and events." said Nuno Galvão-Pinto, regional vice president development at Hyatt. "We look forward to working with United Investments Portugal on this exciting project in Lisbon. This is an important step for Hyatt as we look to expand our brand presence throughout Portugal."

Hyatt Regency Lisbon will offer a wide range of intuitive facilities, including a luxurious spa, a swimming pool, a rooftop terrace bar with views over the river, as well as a beautiful courtyard and garden.

Carlos Leal, general manager of United Investments Portugal commented, "We are thrilled to be working with Hyatt on our first development in Lisbon in a premier riverside location in one of the world's leading cities. With its warm climate, culture, history, gastronomy and beaches, Lisbon truly has it all.

The Hyatt Regency brand offers a stress-free environment for leisure and business travelers alike to enjoy a productive and energized experience. Guests can enjoy signature services and amenities, including notable food and beverage, flexible spaces to work, collaborate or relax, and expansive technology-enabled facilities for meetings and events, along with expert planners who adhere to every detail.

Hyatt Regency Lisbon will mark continued growth for the brand in Europe, joining Hyatt Regency Nice Palais de la Méditerranée and soon-to-open Hyatt Regency Barcelona Fira and Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid.

