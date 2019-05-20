Kaplan Leadership Professional Development will offer a free seminar, "Why Investing in Your Sales Leaders is Key to Business Success" on Tuesday, 4 June 2019 from 9.00am until 12.30pm at etc.venues Fenchurch Place.

The event will be led by Jo Lee, Senior Consultant at Kaplan Leadership & Professional Development, and Matt McDarby and Dan Smaida, managing directors at Specialized Sales Systems. Matt McDarby is the best-selling author of "The Cadence of Excellence: Key Habits of Effective Sales Managers."

"Many sales managers are promoted based on their sales performance rather than their ability to manage a team," said Jo Lee. "As a result, they don't develop the required skills to inspire and motivate their teams. Sales managers spend too little time managing their teams, and most of their time is consumed with other activities, leaving their teams isolated and unsupported."

Kaplan believes that sales managers have a pivotal role in driving sales effectiveness and performance, and that investing in the development of sales managers is the best way to positively affect sales producers' performance. The free event represents an opportunity for Sales Leaders, CFO, COO, Sales Enablement Managers and Heads of L&D to discover new ways to improve sales performance through Sales Leadership Training.

During the event, attendees will explore what it takes to become a successful Sales Leader and how the combination of technical skills and behavioural competencies will encourage teams to:

Develop better sales strategies and increase revenue;

Understand the commercial reality of their customers;

Focus their time and effort on pursuing the right opportunities in the right way;

Stay engaged and motivated with their role and therefore impact their teams.

For more information, go to: https://www.kaplansolutions.com/article/upcoming-event-sales-leadership-event

About Kaplan Leadership and Professional Development

At Kaplan, we believe that an organization's training investment should align with their commercial strategy. Kaplan Professional partners with organizations to assess, design and implement innovative learning solutions that address the growing challenges facing the business.

By using diagnostic capabilities, Kaplan identifies learning priorities, unlocks hidden talent and measures training impact. These insights are key to developing meaningful, performance-driven and critical skill sets that businesses and their people need.

For more information, go to www.kaplansolutions.com

