The global rugby apparel market is expected to post a CAGR close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190519005054/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global rugby apparel market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the transformation of rugby from a niche to a mainstream sport. Sports such as football, basketball, hockey, and baseball are more popular based on participation statistics. Rugby is also evolving into a mainstream sport, owing to its inclusion in the Olympic Games 2016. Due to the prominence of development programs and an increase in female participation, more rugby teams and dubs are inclined toward the sport. There is also a relative growth in social media platforms, professional sponsorships, and prominence of rugby apparel being sold at large retailers. These aspects are expected to increase awareness among people about the sport that can help the sport reach mainstream popularity, expanding the global rugby apparel market in the coming years.

As per Technavio, the growing participation of women in rugby will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global rugby apparel market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global rugby apparel market: Growing participation of women in rugby

Globally, the participation of females in various sports including rugby, is increasing. For instance, the global participation of women in rugby increased by over 45% during 2013 and 2017. It was mostly driven by the program, Get into Rugby, which was launched by WR to ensure easy access to rugby for women and girls. The participation of women in rugby is growing across all regions. For instance, in Africa, the number of female rugby players increased by 50% between 2016 and 2017. Popular female rugby tournaments include Women's Rugby World Cup, Caribbean Women's Rugby Championship, Women Rugby at Olympics, and Women's Six Nations Championship. This increase in the number of female rugby players is enhancing the demand for rugby apparel.

"Along with the growing participation of women in rugby, the growth in development programs of rugby unions, the introduction of new rugby tournaments, and the customization of rugby apparel are some other major aspects that are expected to boost the growth of the overall global market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global rugby apparel market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global rugby apparel market by end-user (male and female), by distribution channel (offline and online) and geographical regions (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the strong popularity of the sport, especially in regions such as Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190519005054/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com