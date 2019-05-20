Minesto Partners With Leading Financial Advisor Pareto to Capitalise Commercial Rollout

STOCKHOLM, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish marine energy developer Minesto has engaged with leading financial advisor Pareto Securities to intensify relationships with institutional investors. The purpose is to accelerate and capitalise the commercial rollout of Minesto's first-of-its-kind renewable energy technology.

"We know that as the world moves to clean energy, investors are looking for new technologies and ventures in renewable energy generation. Building on the progress we have made over the last few years, we want to take advantage of that trend to accelerate and capitalise the commercialisation of our product", said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

To facilitate the intensified commercialisation effort of Minesto's unique marine energy technology called Deep Green, Minesto has engaged in a collaboration with Pareto Securities. Minesto will continue to drive processes related to public grants while Pareto, with several successful technology transactions in renewable energy over the last years, will focus on relationships with institutional investors.

Pareto Securities is an independent full-service investment bank with a leading position in the Nordic capital markets and a strong international presence within the energy sectors. Pareto Securities is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with more than 500 employees located in offices in ten countries worldwide. Read more on www.paretosec.com.

For additional information please contact

Magnus Matsson

Communications Manager, Minesto AB

+46-31-774-14-89

press@minesto.com

About Minesto

Minesto is a marine energy technology company with the mission to minimise the global carbon footprint of the energy industry by enabling commercial power production from the ocean.

Minesto's award winning and patented product, Deep Green, is the only verified marine power plant that operates cost efficiently in areas with low-flow tidal streams and ocean currents.

In May 2015, Minesto secured a €13m investment from the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh European Funding Office, for the commercial rollout of Deep Green.

Minesto was founded in 2007 and has operations in Sweden, Wales, Northern Ireland and Taiwan. The major shareholders in Minesto are BGA Invest and Midroc New Technology. The Minesto share (MINEST) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Stockholm stock exchange. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission, email: ca@gwkapital.se, telephone: +46 8 503 000 50.

Read more about Minesto at www.minesto.com

Press images and other media material is available for download via bit.ly/Minesto_media.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-partners-with-leading-financial-advisor-pareto-to-capitalise-commercial-rollout,c2818980

The following files are available for download: