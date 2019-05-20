Wereldhave: Press Release - Matthijs Storm proposed as new CEO Wereldhave N.V.

Matthijs Storm proposed as new CEO Wereldhave N.V.

The Supervisory Board of Wereldhave N.V. announces the proposed nomination of Matthijs Storm (40) as Managing Director and CEO as per August 1, 2019.

Matthijs is an internationally experienced real estate professional with extensive knowledge of real estate and data technology. He currently holds the position of Chief Investment Officer Real Estate & Head of Real Estate Investments and member of the Management team at Kempen Capital Management Investments (since 2011). Before, he held positions at Clarion Securities (owned by ING Real Estate and thereafter CBRE IM) and Fortis.

During his career, he has managed a broad variety of real estate investments on all continents. In his current position at Kempen Capital Management, he has implemented data technology to map properties, locations and portfolios for the entire investment- and asset selection processes.

The nomination is fully in line with Wereldhave's remuneration policy and Wereldhave's Works Council has rendered a positive advice.

Adriaan Nühn, Chairman of the Supervisory Board comments: "We are pleased to nominate Matthijs Storm to take the helm at Wereldhave, together with Dennis de Vreede, our CFO. Matthijs is fully committed to the business continuity of Wereldhave. He has a strong ambition to further strengthen Wereldhave's market position. With his excellent people management skills, he is able to get the best out of Wereldhave's organisation".

Matthijs Storm says: "I am very happy to get the chance to lead a company that I have been following closely from the early start of my career, and which I have always admired. Wereldhave has great country teams and its expertise belongs to the top of the market. It is also a frontrunner on sustainability. I think that with my extensive knowledge of, and experience with data, technology and real estate, I can help the Company to make the next steps in a changing retail environment".

An extraordinary meeting of shareholders will be held on July 9, 2019, at 14.00h CET, in the Hilton Hotel at Schiphol Airport, Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN Schiphol. The convocation and agenda for the meeting will be published on May 27, 2019 at www.wereldhave.com .

