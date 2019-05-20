New investment will accelerate its tremendous growth, customer momentum and innovation in commercial and wholesale payments

Capital provides global opportunity as B2B transactions processed by pureplay digital operators will reach $14 trillion by 2023, up from $6.7 trillion in 2018, according to Juniper Research report featuring Modulr

Funding follows the launch of major partnerships with Sage and Paxport in Q1 2019

Modulr, the Payments as a Service API Platform for digital businesses, today announced that it has completed an investment of £14m. The investment round has been led by new investors Frog Capital as well as further investment from existing investors including Blenheim Chalcot.

This scale-up capital takes the total amount raised to £24.5m and will enable Modulr to accelerate its vision of enabling partners and direct clients to quickly and easily integrate new payment services into their core products. The Modulr platform delivers a fully integrated service providing a fast, easy and reliable digital alternative to processing payments via traditional business and corporate banking.

Modulr is already moving billions of pounds for businesses across alternative lending, employment services, accounting platforms, marketplaces, FinTech companies and the travel industry. The total value of payments in and out of Modulr's platform exceeded £10 Billion this month, since the start of 2017. The capital will help increase the speed at which new payment types and functionality are added to the Modulr platform which will accelerate growth into existing industry verticals as well as supporting entry into new industry verticals.

The capital will support the continued growth of the teams located in London and Edinburgh, two of the UK Europe's leading FinTech hubs. The recent establishment of an additional office in Dublin will be the focus for expansion into Europe.

Myles Stephenson, Chief Executive, Modulr, said: "We're extremely pleased to have completed our latest funding round, led by Frog Capital, and to have found a likeminded investor to work closely with the leadership team and our existing lead investor, Blenheim Chalcot, to pursue the significant global opportunity for our business. We've rapidly demonstrated the size of the market opportunity having processed more than £10bn of payments through the platform in our first two full years of operation. The investment allows us to take the next step in pursuing our vision to become the world's leading digital alternative for commercial wholesale payments".

Jens Düing, Senior Partner, Frog Capital, said: "Ever since the second Payment Services Directive (PSD2) we have monitored the markets across Europe for leading innovative scale-ups addressing this sizeable segment. Modulr stood out with the quality of its team, its product and the unrivalled traction the company has already managed to achieve."

Rob Devey, Chair Senior Non-Executive Director, Modulr, Advisory Partner, Blenheim Chalcot, said: "We are delighted to have Frog onboard and we are greatly looking forward to working together to capture the massive opportunity that lies ahead."

About Modulr

Modulr is the Payments as a Service API platform for digital businesses and can be integrated into any product or system. Modulr's new type of payment accounts are built for businesses that need a faster, easier and more reliable way to move money. Once integrated, businesses can instantly set up as many accounts as they need. Getting paid, reconciling and making payments is fully automated and can be managed in real-time, 24/7 through their existing software applications. Modulr's API makes it easy for businesses to streamline existing services, launch new products and scale more efficiently. Modulr combines its API enabled platform with authorisation from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority as an Authorised Electronic Money Institution to deliver a fully regulated service.

For further information please go to www.modulrfinance.com

About Frog

Frog is a specialist European software investor, investing in companies at the Scale-Up stage. They invest in businesses that have proven product-market fit, strong momentum and positive unit economics, typically with €3m+ revenues and 40% growth.

Frog work with the companies they invest in using their 'Scale-Up Methodology' to help continue their growth. With a team of VC/PE investors, operational experts and entrepreneurs, they provide the required advice and skill-set at the Scale-Up stage across a broad range of sectors. This reduces downside risk, while creating value and maximising the upside.

For further information please go to www.frogcapital.com

About Blenheim Chalcot

Blenheim Chalcot is the UK's leading digital venture builder, investing more than just funds; they invest knowledge and experience, ideas and infrastructure. They specialise in digital businesses that transform industries. Their approach is to identify high growth sectors, typically undergoing some market, technology or regulatory discontinuity, and look to build scalable platforms that satisfy real customer needs. Blenheim Chalcot aim to build profitable companies, with sustainable business models.

Working alongside entrepreneurs and co-founders, they support ventures from start-up to scale-up to exit, giving them access to the global networks and services they need to grow. This support is bolstered by the innovative partnerships they forge with big businesses. Blenheim Chalcot's digital expertise helps their ventures be more agile, while their partners' global scope helps them scale faster.

For further information please go to www.blenheimchalcot.com

