SDL (LSE: SDL), a global leader in content creation, translation and delivery, has been positioned as Market Leaders in CSA Research's MarketFlex report for Language-Oriented Translation Management Systems (TMS) 2019. Both SDL Managed Translation and SDL WorldServer earned leadership positions in the independent analyst firm's latest research, which assessed the suitability of nine TMS systems across the main language processing functions required to handle multiple content types, client organizations, and integrations.

CSA Research's independent analysis helps companies both enterprises and Language Service Providers (LSPs) select best-of-class products and vendors for systems that support centralized translation management, terminology, file and string processing, project scheduling, workflow, and analytics for multiple clients, and across multiple departments and content types.

"We're delighted to have been recognized in this prestigious analyst report," explains Jim Saunders, Chief Product Officer, SDL. "In an era of intelligent translation, our TMS offerings are designed to meet our philosophy to enable all teams to manage incredibly complex and demanding translation and localization environments, supporting a wide variety of use cases and scenarios. Our leadership position in this report once again highlights our TMS excellence."

Both SDL Managed Translation and SDL WorldServer form part of SDL's larger portfolio of translation management systems. Dedicated to meeting the translation needs of any organization, SDL's translation management systems are specifically designed to help brands go global faster by achieving higher-quality translations at lower translation costs with more efficient translation processes.

The research examined product features and supplier strength, ranking both SDL technologies the highest for sustainability, acknowledging SDL's long-term product value and ability to continually meet market expectations. The report also identified the following benefits of SDL's solutions:

SDL Managed Translation

SDL Managed Translation appeals to customers that want the power of a fully-functioning TMS system, but who do not want to manage the configuration and administration themselves, according to the report. Further strengths include:

Simple yet powerful: The portal-based user interface of SDL Managed Translation belies the depth of functionality that it is built on. Customers can start small, without a huge financial investment, and with the confidence that their chosen language solution will scale to all future requirements as their own business grows.

The portal-based user interface of SDL Managed Translation belies the depth of functionality that it is built on. Customers can start small, without a huge financial investment, and with the confidence that their chosen language solution will scale to all future requirements as their own business grows. Localized and localizable user interface: The portal enables users to use the UI in their own language, for example for content reviewers who work only in the target language.

The portal enables users to use the UI in their own language, for example for content reviewers who work only in the target language. Graphical dashboards: High-level overviews, individual project progress, and costs are all presented in a clean and easy-to-understand manner through the SDL Managed Translation web portal, accessible to anyone submitting translation work and requiring immediate updates.

High-level overviews, individual project progress, and costs are all presented in a clean and easy-to-understand manner through the SDL Managed Translation web portal, accessible to anyone submitting translation work and requiring immediate updates. Translation memory management across dialects: Leverages translation memory across different dialects for example, French-France and French-Canada without any duplication of TM or awkward workarounds.

SDL WorldServer

SDL WorldServer appeals to customers that need a fully-functioning TMS installed in their own datacenter or privately hosted, according to the report. Further strengths include:

Highly customizable: Customers can build their own custom language engine one of the key selling points for this comprehensive TMS.

Customers can build their own custom language engine one of the key selling points for this comprehensive TMS. Business process automation: SDL WorldServer provides business rules for advanced workflow automation, enabling customers to streamline workflows and save time.

SDL WorldServer provides business rules for advanced workflow automation, enabling customers to streamline workflows and save time. On-premise installation: Buyers who want their TMS solution to be installed within their own datacenter and already have a team of in-house experts can maintain full control of their deployment.

SDL's solutions are available in a wide variety of deployment models from Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), on premise, or hosted deployments, and are supported by extensive online documentation, including a full library of product documentation, how-to videos, and user communities.

This report is based on research conducted in late 2018 and early 2019, with over 400 attributes and elements evaluated and scored, resulting in nine systems that met all of CSA Research's requirements for addressing multiple content streams.

