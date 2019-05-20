ADVA Optical Networking SE: Openreach leverages ADVA demarcation technology for nationwide small cell rollout

MEF 3.0-certified compact cell site gateway device with full phase sync support key to 5G mobile services



London, UK. May 20, 2019. ADVAto enable mobile network operators (MNOs) to roll out small cell services throughout the UK. Openreach will house the compact edge demarcation product in street furniture access points to support its Street Access service. The ultra-compact version of the ADVA FSP 150-GO102Pro is the smallest cell site gateway device on the market with a ruggedized design for deployment in challenging and space restrictive environments. MEF 3.0-certified and with a uniquely rich feature set, it will support Openreach's 1Gbit/s Carrier Ethernet and IP services and deliver the precise phase synchronization needed for 5G mobile connectivity.

"The ADVA FSP 150-GO102Pro is a key tool in our drive to address urgent small cell challenges. Its design and feature set enables us to roll out the highly efficient mobile backhaul architecture we need to support our 1Gbit/s Street Access product as well as LTE Advanced and 5G services," said Mark Logan, product director, Openreach. "The ADVA FSP 150-GO102Pro requires no expensive air conditioning system. It also has an extremely compact form factor coupled with a design ruggedized to withstand harsh conditions, making it ideal for deployment in lampposts and street cabinets. And, despite being the smallest network terminating equipment solution on the market, the ADVA FSP 150-GO102Pro provides true carrier-class capabilities including automated testing, in-service monitoring and full phase sync support."

A unique combination of features makes the ADVA FSP 150-GO102Pro an important linchpin for connecting small cell sites. Easy to install and simple to configure, this highly compact member of the market-leading ADVA FSP 150 family provides a comprehensive set of protocols for fast and efficient service activation, testing and monitoring. With multi-layer Carrier Ethernet and IP integration, service lifecycle management and precise, assured distribution of phase and frequency synchronization, the ADVA FSP 150-GO102Pro ensures that Openreach can cover a wide range of applications with a single demarcation product. The ADVA FSP 150-GO102Pro offers open programming interfaces, supporting bandwidth slicing, and provides unrivalled deployment flexibility through moisture resistance, extended temperature range and power-over-Ethernet support.

"Mobile data consumption is soaring and MNOs need to keep pace by rapidly improving capacity, reliability and availability. But with mobile broadband revenues rising more slowly, a major efficiency boost in the backhaul infrastructure is needed. Our FSP 150-GO102Pro is the way forward," commented Sarah Mendham, senior director, sales, ADVA. "Being selected by Openreach to take the UK's MNO market to the next level highlights the unique value of our FSP 150-GO102Pro. No other range of outdoor Carrier Ethernet and IP demarcation technology can provide all the capabilities we've squeezed into our compact device. Standout features include a highly automated provisioning process that minimizes manual configuration and service activation time. What's more, our device couldn't be easier to install and manage."

The ADVA FSP 150-GO102Pro will be on display at SCWS World from May 20 to May 22.

Further details on the solution can be found in this video: https://youtu.be/5He71xEMtFQ .

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com .

