Cavotec SA: California Court issues verdict on money owed by Cavotec

As previously reported in relation to the case of Cavotec vs. Michael Colaco et al, both parties filed petitions for the court to settle the amounts owed by each party in the case. The Superior Court of California has now entered a judgment and instructed Cavotec to make a payout of USD 9.1 million.The judgment is in line with Cavotec's expectations as reflected in the reported 2018 accounts. The cash charge is expected to be recorded in the May accounts.

