Personalis, Inc., a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced that the company will present at Advances in Immuno-Oncology Congress UK 2019 in London on May 21st at 11:00 AM BST.

The presentation, entitled "Advancing Precision Oncology Biomarker Discovery with a Multi-dimensional Immunogenomics Platform," will introduce Personalis' new universal cancer immunogenomics platform, ImmunoID NeXT. In addition to an overview, the presentation will introduce preliminary data from an ongoing study in which this platform is being used to evaluate IO-related biomarkers and potential tumor escape mechanisms in a cohort of melanoma patients treated with anti-PD-1 therapy.

ImmunoID NeXT is the first platform to provide comprehensive analysis of both a tumor and its immune microenvironment from a single sample. The platform can be used to investigate the key tumor- and immune-related areas of cancer biology, consolidating multiple oncology biomarker assays into one. This maximizes the biological information that can be generated from a precious tumor specimen.

The presentation will be delivered by Robert Power, MS, Global Product Manager for Personalis.

