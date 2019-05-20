Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema announces decisions of the Board of Directors 20-May-2019 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sistema announces decisions of the Board of Directors Moscow, Russia - 20 May 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces that at its meeting on 18 May the decision was taken to recommend the following list of candidates for election to the Board at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) on 29 June 2019: 1. Vladimir Evtushenkov 2. Anna Belova (as an independent director) 3. Sergey Boev 4. Andrey Dubovskov 5. Felix Evtushenkov 6. Ron Sommer 7. Robert Kocharyan (as an independent director) 8. Jeannot Krecké (as an independent director) 9. Roger Munnings (as an independent director) 10. Mikhail Shamolin 11. David Iakobachvili (as an independent director) The candidates were previously reviewed and recommended by the Board's Nominations, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee. The Board of Directors also approved the decision to appoint Svetlana S. Matveyeva as Vice President for Human Resources and Sergey V. Yegorov as Managing Partner. Both individuals were appointed to the Sistema Management Board. About the new Management Board members: Sergey Egorov graduated from the Kyrgyz National University with a specialisation in Finance and Credit. He has worked at Sistema since 2012, and since April 2018 has held the position of Director of Special Projects. From 2008-2012 he was an analyst at Sberbank Capital. In 2007-2008 he was senior analyst in the private equity and structured finance department of United Capital Partners Advisors. Earlier in his career he worked in the auditing division of Ernst & Young. Svetlana Matveyeva is a graduate of the Plekhanov Russian Economic University and the computation mathematics and cybernetics faculty of Lomonosov Moscow State University. She has been employed at Sistema since 2012; since March 2017 she has been Executive Director for Motivation, Training and Organizational Development within the Human Resources Department. Prior to joining Sistema, Ms. Matveyeva held a variety of positions at Sportmaster. In 2019 she was named a winner of the national management competition Leaders of Russia, where she was among the top 15 finalists. *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [1] or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2018 was RUB 773.9 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.5 trn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com [2]. ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 8699 EQS News ID: 813255 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=813255&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6e566001103bf8b2bd1a5427ea3e04fe&application_id=813255&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2019 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)