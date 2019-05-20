TigerWit and Liverpool FC Foundation Launch Employment Program

LONDON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TigerWit Limited, the UK-headquartered global financial technology company, has teamed up with Liverpool FC Foundation to support the club's Premier League Works employment program.

The initiative aims to help young adults explore their career aspirations and lead them on the route to employment.

The course, which runs for five weeks throughout May and June as part of the Premier League Works programme, provides CV support, interview techniques and personal branding training, including a social media marketing masterclass on how to get noticed by employers online.

Those who complete the course will receive an employment certified qualification and benefit from 12 months follow up support, with the aim of giving them the best possible start towards employment.

TigerWit is also offering the opportunity for select participants to attend an all-expenses-paid week of work experience in their London Head Office later in the year. This will give participants the opportunity to learn about financial markets and working in the City.

Sharon Shahzad, Global Head of Marketing at TigerWit said: "One of TigerWit's core values is to help improve financial literacy around the world, with the purpose of securing a stronger financial future for communities and improving quality of life. Partnering with LFC Foundation enables us to reach and empower young adults around the country, deepening their financial knowledge to help them on their way to a long-lasting career."

Matt Parish, director of LFC Foundation, said: "Our Premier League Works scheme is an exciting programme that can be extremely valuable to the 18-25-year olds that attend to build their skills and find meaningful employment. This has been enhanced by club partner TigerWit, who have enriched this programme and taken it to the next level. We are looking forward to working together closely to offer life-changing experiences to the future generations and improve their chances of employment across Liverpool."

Whilst youth unemployment is trending downwards, it is still at 11.3%* which is far higher than the 3.8% national rate of unemployment. TigerWit and the Liverpool FC Foundation will work closely together to help the declining trend in youth unemployment.

"I recall how daunting the City was when I commenced my career. We want to help better prepare and equip young adults starting out in their chosen industry, so it isn't as daunting a prospect. Along with the wider TigerWit team, which has an overwhelming experience in financial markets, we can share our knowledge and help guide the next generation in their career choices," said Tim Hughes, CEO at TigerWit.

About TigerWit

TigerWit is a UK headquartered global financial technology company, committed to changing the industry through disruption for the benefit of traders, by bringing innovative trading solutions, such as a pioneering blockchain-based settlement in the form of TigerWit's distributed trading ledger and providing access to key global markets to trade on FX, indices, commodities and metals.

The TigerWit Group includes TigerWit Limited (UK), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), license number 679941, and TigerWit Limited (Bahamas), which is authorised and regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), license number SIA-F185.

About the Liverpool FC Foundation

The LFC Foundation is the official charity of Liverpool Football Club. Building on the Club's work in the community over the past 20 years, the charity was formed in 2010 as a financially independent organisation to harness the power and passion our fans and supporters have to improve the lives of others.

