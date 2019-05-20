New shares in Cleantech Building Materials Plc will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark as per 21 May 2019. The new shares are issued due to loan conversion. Name: Cleantech Building Materials ------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD1LVD21 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CBM ------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 36,498,707 shares ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 24,236,583 shares ------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 60,735,290 shares ------------------------------------------------------------- Conversion rate: £ 0.358 ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: £ 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 129611 ------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser Keswick Global AG. For further information, please contact Keswick Global AG on +43 1 740 408045. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=725875