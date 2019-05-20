Royal Philips: Philips launches new IntraSight interventional applications platform to seamlessly integrate intravascular imaging and physiology applications for image-guided procedures



Integrating best-in-class physiology, imaging and co-registration tools across the interventional lab workflow supports physicians in providing cardiac and peripheral vascular patients with superior care

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Royal Philips . The secure, application-based platform offers a comprehensive suite of clinically proven iFR, FFR, IVUS and co-registration [1] modalities to simplify complex interventions and speed routine procedures.

In image-guided treatments of the heart and peripheral blood vessels, there is an increasing trend to use advanced catheters and pressure wires that are capable of producing ultrasound images of the interior of blood vessels (intravascular ultrasound or IVUS) and perform blood pressure measurements (fractional flow reserve or FFR and instant wave free ratio or iFR). There is a growing body of clinical evidence that the use of such technologies in conjunction with interventional X-ray improves patient outcomes.

"IntraSight has made an immediate impact in our lab," said Dr. Rasha Al-Lamee, Clinical Academic Interventional Cardiology Consultant at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, UK. "It is so simple and intuitive to use that it took us no time at all to get used to it. It has made using physiology and imaging even quicker and easier, which is a great advance for us and for our patients."

Philips IntraSight optimizes lab performance with tableside touchscreen control, systems integration, data management and remote service diagnostics. The combination of IntraSight and Azurion, Philips' industry-leading image-guided therapy platform, provides an unmatched level of diagnostic insight and intuitive tableside control that enables clinicians to provide cardiac and peripheral vascular patients with superior care. IntraSight delivers an outstanding user experience with a modern, intuitive interface that minimizes learning curves and increases workflow confidence.

"The range and complexity of cardiovascular diseases that can be treated with minimally invasive procedures continues to expand," said Bert van Meurs , Chief Business Leader Image Guided Therapy at Royal Philips. "Correspondingly, the procedures themselves are also becoming more complex, increasing the demands on physicians to integrate different sources of information, decide on the best course of treatment for each patient, act on that decision and confirm the treatment's effectiveness. IntraSight is an important step forward in integrating intravascular diagnostic applications into a smart, simple and seamless workflow in the interventional lab."

A significant advance in Philips' unique portfolio of systems, smart devices, software and services in image-guided therapy, the scalable IntraSight platform is based on Philips' common software and hardware architecture.

Further providing seamless integration in the interventional lab, Philips SyncVision, available on IntraSight [4], advances patient care by mapping both the pressure profile and IVUS measurements of the whole vessel onto the angiogram. With iFR pullback and co-registration and IVUS co-registration [1], physicians can identify the precise locations causing ischemia, plan stent length and placement with a virtual stent, and predict physiologic improvement.

iFR is an innovative pressure-derived index proprietary to Philips, allowing a simplified hyperemia-free physiological assessment of coronary blockages. It continues to be adopted into clinical practice, with mounting evidence that this innovative technology contributes to reducing costs, improving outcomes [2, 3, 4] and enhancing the patient experience. IntraSight, SyncVision and iFR are part of Philips' unique portfolio in image-guided therapy, delivering sophisticated, procedure-oriented solutions to healthcare providers.

IntraSight will be showcased at the SCAI scientific sessions , booth #706, booth F15, Level 1.

[1] Co-registration tools available within IntraSight 7 configuration via SyncVision.

[2] Davies JE, et al. Use of the Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio or Fractional Flow Reserve in PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1824-1834.

[3] Gotberg M, et al. iFR Swedeheart Investigators. Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio versus Fractional Flow Reserve to Guide PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1813-1823.

[4] Patel M. "Cost-effectiveness of Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio (iFR) compared with Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) to guide coronary revascularization decision making." Late-breaking Clinical Trial presentation at ACC on March 10, 2018.

