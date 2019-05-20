CRU: SMU NexGen Leadership Award Announcement

LONDON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Steel Market Update is pleased to announce the new SMU NexGen Leadership Award in partnership with the Steel Manufacturers Association. The award is designed to recognize and celebrate the excellence of emerging leaders within the greater steel community.

As an industry publication and supplier of market intelligence, and host of the premier steel conference in North America, SMU is dedicated to helping businesses recruit, train and retain the next generation of talent. Any young executive under the age of 35 who is currently employed by an organization that utilizes carbon steel as part of its core business function is eligible for this award. This includes manufacturing companies or fabricators, steel service centers or toll processors, steel mills and trading companies. Nominations for the 2019 SMU NexGen Leadership Award are now open.

