The new Group General Counsel will focus on further developing BearingPoint's legal operations and the legal operating model for expanding its global reach

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint today announced the appointment of Andreas Schöpperle as its new Group General Counsel. Mr. Schöpperle has more than 20 years of experience across Europe, APAC and Africa, with extensive work in cross-border commercial law. His expertise ranges from digital deliverables, software licensing, SaaS and technology development to supply chain and sourcing agreements, M&A and joint ventures, as well as business development activities and legal operations. He has also deep expertise in compliance and business ethics. Before joining BearingPoint, Mr. Schöpperle acted as Associate General Counsel and Legal Director for APAC and Emerging Markets at Boston Consulting Group, where he spent nine years in total. He reports to Managing Partner Kiumars Hamidian.

Mr. Schöpperle succeeds Wolf Frenkel, who will remain with the firm as Group Company Secretary, supporting both the management and supervisory boards of BearingPoint. Among his many accomplishments, Mr. Frenkel made significant contributions in the establishment of the firm's governance and the redesign of the Partnership. He played a key role in several M&A transactions and joint venture activities, internal corporate reorganizations, as well as many complex IP transactions with several of BearingPoint's largest and most influential clients and partners.

"We are delighted to welcome Andreas to BearingPoint. His experience on a broad spectrum of international legal matters make him the perfect fit to lead our legal team, especially now as we embark on our Strategy 2025 and expand our global reach," said Managing Partner Kiumars Hamidian. "I would also like to thank Wolf for his outstanding support over the last ten years. His leadership of the legal and compliance team helped secure the development and overriding success of our organization."

"I am excited about taking on the challenges as the new Group General Counsel of BearingPoint. BearingPoint is a great Partnership with an important legacy, and I'm proud to be a part of it now. I look forward to further developing the legal operations and the legal operating model for expanding the global reach of BearingPoint," said Andreas Schöpperle.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in four units: Consulting, Solutions, Business Services, and Ventures. Consulting covers the advisory business; Solutions provides the tools for successful digital transformation, advanced analytics and regulatory requirements; Business Services provides managed services beyond SaaS; Ventures drives the financing and development of start-ups. BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 75 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

