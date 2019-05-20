



MACAU, May 20, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Paradise Entertainment Limited ("Paradise" or the "Group", HKEx: 1180), through its subsidiary LT Game, was granted approval by Macau's gaming regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau ("DICJ"), for our first-ever self-developed slot machines. This is a key milestone for Paradise as it signifies the first time that the Group started to diversify our business to the slot machine segment ever since we developed the flagship product the Live-Multi-Game ("LMG") machines in Macau. This divergence paves the way for Paradise to emerge as the future leader in gaming equipment.The first batch of LT Game's self-developed slot titles that have been approved by the DICJ include "Door to Riches", "Golden Piggy's Fortune" and "Hong Yun Dang Tou", which are part of the linked jackpot games named "Jade Link" and "Bowl of Gold". All of these new products are displayed in LT Game's showroom in Macau.Other exciting slot machines that have already been approved by the DICJ include slot titles that we partnered with LT Game Japan, such as "Rank Up Dragon", "GOD of the SEA", "Fortune Master" and "Fortune Monkey". The awe-inspiring electronic table game known as the "Automatic Baccarat", together with other exciting electronic table games such as the "Virtual Horse Racing" machines, the "Multi-Roulette" and the "Power Dragon" etc are just a taste of the examples of the gaming equipment that Paradise has on offer. They are all approved by the DICJ, and are now ready to be deployed in casinos.Paradise is dedicated to innovate in the gaming equipment industry using top-notch and innovative technology to create products that are primarily catered to mass market. Our proprietary-developed gaming equipment segment synergizes with our two mass-centric casinos under management, so that we know what clicks for both gaming patrons and casino operators alike.Mr. Jay Chun, Chairman and Managing Director of Paradise said, "As Macau's gaming industry is shifting towards the mass segment, mass market players are looking for different games to play with in the casinos. Leveraging on Paradise's past success in creating the LMG business model that has become so popular in Macau, Paradise is committed to research and development to offer a wide range of casino games to both gaming patrons and casino operators. More electronic table games and slot machines will soon come on board. Although we started in Macau; we keep our eyes on the prize to go international, especially to the North America and the South East Asia. I am confident that more of our pipeline products will turn out to be the next big hit in the gaming industry globally, similar to the track record we made in our flagship LMG machines."Paradise Entertainment LimitedParadise Entertainment Limited (HKEx: 1180) engages in the development, sale and leasing of electronic gaming equipment and systems, as well as the provision of casino management services in Macau. Paradise is the inventor, patent owner and sole provider of Live-Multi Game ("LMG") terminals and dominates the Electronic Table Games ("ETG") market in Macau. Apart from operating two casinos, Casino Kam Pek Paradise and Casino Waldo, Paradise envisions to become a global leader in gaming equipment.For more information about Paradise Entertainment Limited, please visit our company's website: http://www.hk1180.com.For EnquiriesParadise Entertainment LimitedWinnie Lei, Investor Relations Director, 852-2916 0831, winnielei@hk1180.comBob Shen, Investor Relations Manager, 852-2620 5303, bobshen@hk1180.comSource: Paradise Entertainment Limited