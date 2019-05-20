SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30: Press release

Press release

May 20, 2019

SOLUTIONS 30 SE, the European leader in solutions for new technologies, has taken notice of Muddy Waters Capital LLC net short position, through an AMF statement dated May 18th 2019.

SOLUTIONS 30 has had no information from this fund and has not been contacted by it so far.

SOLUTIONS 30 reaffirms its confidence in its activity and its business model. After the release of solid operational results for the financial year 2018 and strong growth in the first quarter of 2019, SOLUTIONS 30 confirms profitable, sustainable growth for the whole FY 2019 and reiterates its goal to reach one billion euros in revenue over the medium term.

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 20 million interventions completed since its creation and with its network of more than 8,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 104,057,392 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

