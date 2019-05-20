WindSim AMERICAS: WindSim Names Donna Rennemo Chief Executive Officer

TONSBERG, Norway and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WindSim AS, the leading provider and pioneer of CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) based Wind Farm Design Tools (WFDT) utilized for the design of wind farms both onshore and offshore, has today announced that its board of directors has appointed Donna Rennemo as president and chief executive officer. This leadership appointment is effective immediately and follow the Board of Directors in WindSim and John Olaf Rømma agreement to step down as the company's CEO.



"We are fortunate to have someone of Donna Rennemo's caliber and experience to step up to lead WindSim," said Dag Honningsvåg, WindSim Chairman of the Board. "We are at a critical moment and we need renewed leadership to successfully implement our strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead. Rennemo is a technology visionary with a proven track record of execution. She is a strong communicator who is customer focused with deep leadership capabilities. Furthermore, having been the President of WindSim Americas Inc. for several years, Rennemo has a solid understanding of our products and markets."

Rennemo said, "I am honored to lead WindSim. I believe WindSim technology solutions will continue to add great value to industry."

Speaking on behalf of the board, Honningsvåg said, "The Board will take the opportunity to thank John Olaf Rømma for his long service for WindSim and for his contribution to the company and the organization. The board believes that the job of the WindSim CEO now requires additional attributes to successfully execute on the company's strategy. Donna Rennemo has the right operational and communication skills and leadership abilities to deliver improved execution and financial performance."

About WindSim AS

WindSim develops and delivers advanced software solutions and consulting services that help worldwide wind energy industry leaders design more profitable wind farms. WindSim, the company's flagship product, is a world-class software solution based on CFD that combines advanced numeric processing with compelling 3D visualization in a user-friendly interface. Founded in 1993, WindSim is privately-held and venture-backed.

WindSim AS