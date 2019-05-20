RStor Establishes European Presence with Office in Italy

SARATOGA, Calif., May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RStor, the only multicloud platform to enable organizations to compute, connect, and operate above the cloud, today announced the opening of its new European headquarters in Genoa, Italy, to accelerate its leadership position. The company chose Genoa to establish a European presence and help support growing demand for its signature product, RStor Cloud Services.



Enterprises deploy RStor to free their organizations from legacy on-premise IT environments and the constraints of public clouds and disparate systems. Its platform enables businesses investing in AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics with an agnostic, transparent solution to manage highly distributed infrastructures. Through its partnership with Equinix, the global interconnection and data center company, RStor Cloud Services are installed in Equinix's IBX data centers in the US and United Kingdom, with more locations to be announced soon.

Genoa is an emerging technology hub in Europe and has a pipeline of engineering talent from University of Genoa and the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT). Luca Gibelli will lead the office as director of software engineering, with guidance from RStor's founding team including Giovanni Coglitore, Matteo Daste, Nikolai Gallo and Pierluigi Sarti, all of whom have deep roots in Italy. They will focus on expanding the company's engineering, product development, and sales and marketing efforts to meet European demand.

"Having secured interest from several major European companies, we see the need to extend our geographical footprint, and we are thrilled to open our doors in Italy," said Giovanni Coglitore, founder and chief executive officer of RStor. "We selected Genoa for its base of engineering talent and look forward to working with engineers from across Europe who can help RStor deliver on its vision of connecting the world's computing resources."

Gibelli joins the team with more than 15 years of experience in enterprise software and cybersecurity. He successfully co-founded Skylable, a software-defined storage startup, and ClamAV, a leading open source antivirus software running on millions of servers worldwide, which was acquired by cybersecurity company Sourcefire in 2007.

"RStor's game-changing technology gives companies the transparency they need to successfully deploy a multicloud strategy," said Luca Gibelli, director of software engineering and lead for RStor Italy. "We are keen to contribute to the growing tech community in Italy and invite engineers who want to work on innovative storage and networking solutions to contact us."

RStor Cloud Services is the first platform of its kind to aggregate and automate compute resources from private data centers, public cloud providers and trusted supercomputing centers on a next generation networking fabric. RStor plans to hire 20 employees in Italy by 2020. More information about openings can be found: https://rstor.io/.