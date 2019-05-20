sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,26 Euro		-0,425
-1,79 %
WKN: 853226 ISIN: JP3854600008 Ticker-Symbol: HDM 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,999
23,274
13:26
23,005
23,28
13:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD23,26-1,79 %