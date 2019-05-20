Better Collective A/S: Better Collective becomes co-founders of new trade association, Responsible Affiliates in Gambling

Press release

World leading iGaming affiliate, Better Collective, co-founds new trade association, Responsible Affiliates in Gambling, that is established to promote the socially responsible marketing of gambling products and a safer gambling environment for consumers.

The three iGaming actors Better Collective, Oddschecker and Racing Post have launched the trade association, Responsible Affiliates in Gambling (RAIG), as they recognise the role affiliate marketing providers must play as part of wider industry initiatives in the UK to promote social responsibility and a safer gambling environment for consumers.

As a condition of membership of RAIG, each member will be subject to an annual social responsibility audit which will be conducted by Gambling Integrity. This audit is designed to ensure compliance with a range of existing statutory and non-statutory regulation as well as any additional measures which might be adopted over time. These will include:

The UK Code of non-broadcast Advertising and Direct and Promotional Marketing (the 'CAP' code)

The UK Code of Broadcast Advertising ('BCAP' code)

The Gambling Industry Code for Socially Responsible Advertising

Any relevant guidance issued by regulators such as the Advertising Standards Authority; Gambling Commission; and Information Commissioners' Office on affiliate marketing requirements.

Jesper Søgaard, CEO of Better Collective, said: "For Better Collective, compliance and responsible gambling have always been core focus areas due to our commitment and vision to empower iGamers. I am therefore extremely proud that we become co-founders of RAIG which I believe can be a game-changer for compliance standards for affiliates and which will ensure a lift of the entire industry in terms of responsible behaviour for the benefit of the users".

Clive Hawkswood has been appointed inaugural chairman of RAIG.

For further information, Better Collective refers to the press release published by RAIG: https://www.raig.org/news-press/press-pr-page/

Read more about Responsible Affiliates in Gambling here: https://www.raig.org/

RAIG directors

Clive Hawkswood (Chairman): was most recently Chief Executive of the Remote Gambling Association (RGA) from August 2004 to January 2019. He was formerly head of the Betting & Racing Branch at the Department for Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS). Prior to that, he was at the Home Office, spending time in both the Gambling Section and the Horseracing Policy Team. He has been on the boards of GambleAware; GAMSTOP (The National Online Self Exclusion system); The Industry Group for Responsible Gambling; and the Gambling Anti-Money Laundering Group. He was also the author of the Industry Code for Socially Responsible Advertising and various industry good practice guidance publications ranging from complaints handling to GDPR implementation.

Karl Pugh: Head of Business Development at Better Collective

Guy Harding: Head of Commercial at Oddschecker

Cian Nugent: Digital Director at the Racing Post

About Better Collective

Better Collective'svision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory.

About Responsible Affiliates in Gambling

Responsible Affiliates in Gambling (RAIG) is a trade association founded in 2019 by the three gambling affiliate players The Racing Post, Oddschecker and Better Collective. The purpose of the association is to foster wider initiatives in the UK affiliate marketing sector to promote social responsibility and create a safer gambling environment for consumers. As a condition of membership, each member will be subject to an annual social responsibility audit which will be conducted by an independent third party.

