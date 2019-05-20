City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 17-May-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 184.50p

INCLUDING current year revenue 185.53p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 17-May-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 71.55p

INCLUDING current year revenue 71.98p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP26.72m

Borrowing Level: 18%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528