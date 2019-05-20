sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
20.05.2019 | 12:25
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 17

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 17-May-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                 1884.10p

INCLUDING current year revenue                               1896.72p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                 1839.41p

INCLUDING current year revenue                               1852.03p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

