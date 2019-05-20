Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 17-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1884.10p INCLUDING current year revenue 1896.72p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1839.41p INCLUDING current year revenue 1852.03p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---