Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas secures 249 MW order from EDF Renewables

News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology



Portland, 20 May 2019



Vestas has received an order for 249 MW of V120-2.2 MW turbines from EDF Renewables for the 273 MW Las Majadas wind project in Texas. The full project size includes previously purchased 2 MW Vestas PTC components.

"The execution of the Las Majadas Turbine Supply Agreement is a reflection of the continued growth of the long-standing partnership between Vestas and EDF Renewables in North America. The selection of the Vestas V120-2.2 turbine provides the best possible LCoE for the project, ensuring EDF Renewables delivers a competitive project to its customers", said Art Del Rio, Vice President of Wind Technology Strategy at EDF Renewables North America.

"We are pleased to expand our portfolio with EDF Renewables", said Chris Brown, President of Vestas' sales and service division in the United States and Canada. "The V120-2.2 MW is an increasingly important part of our North American 2 MW fleet and our ability to deliver low cost wind energy from new areas".

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 5-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery will begin in the second quarter of 2020 with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Chante Condit-Pottol, Communications Specialist, Media & External Relations

Tel: +1

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 102 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 87 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 24,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www . v estas.c o m and following us on our social media channels:

www. t w i tt e r.co m / v estas (http://www.twitter.com/vestas)

www. l i n k e di n.co m /co m p a n y / v estas (http://www.linkedin.com/company/vestas)

www. f ace b o o k .co m / v estas (http://www.facebook.com/vestas)

www. i nsta g ra m .c o m / v estas (http://www.instagram.com/vestas)

www . y o u t u b e.co m / v estas (http://www.youtube.com/vestas)

Attachment