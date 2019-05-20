CXone recognized by 2019 American Business Awards for delivering innovation on a unified cloud customer experience platform

NICE inContact, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business,today announced that NICE inContact CXone, the world's #1 cloud customer experience platform, has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the Cloud Platform category of the 17th Annual American Business Awards. This is the second year in a row that NICE inContact CXone has won an American Business Awards Stevie CXone earned a Gold Stevie Award for the Software, Relationship Management Solution category in 2018.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. NICE inContact CXone was nominated and won in the Cloud Platform category for delivering innovation on a unified cloud customer experience platform with CXone.

NICE inContact CXone is the leading cloud customer experience platform. CXone unifies Omnichannel Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization, and Automation Artificial Intelligence providing a seamless customer and agent experience as part of one enterprise-grade, cloud native platform. With its Open Cloud Foundation, CXone powers rapid innovation via open APIs, leading scalability and reliability (guaranteed 99.99 percent uptime), and carrier-grade connectivity (guaranteed voice quality).

"Innovation is at the heart of all we do at NICE inContact, bringing new capabilities to our users to help them deliver the best customer experience possible through the contact center," said Paul Jarman, CEO of NICE inContact. "Winning a Silver Stevie in the 2019 American Business Awards validates our company's promise to deliver cloud innovation and provide exceptional customer service that goes above and beyond expectations every day through our CXone platform."

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The NICE inContact nomination submitted to the 2019 American Business Awards was outstanding. NICE inContact illustrates the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

