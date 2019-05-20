Webcams Market Size Worth $10.06 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 8.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global webcams market size is expected to reach USD 10.06 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Web cameras, popularly known as webcams, can be connected to laptops and desktops for real-time recording of happenings at any given location.

Key suggestions from the report:

On the basis of technology, the digital segment is expected to register a CAGR of around 10.4% over the forecast period

By product, although wireless webcams account for a smaller share, the segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR by 2025. More than 50 million units of wireless webcams were sold in 2017, worldwide

In terms of end use, the live events segment is projected to account for over 25% of the global webcam market revenue by 2025

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest volume share in 2017 and is anticipated to continue dominating the market over the forecast period

Key players include Logitech; D-Link Systems, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; and Koninklijke Philips N.V., Inc. Key vendors are aiming to develop solutions compatible with the mobile technology owing to growing proliferation of smartphones worldwide.

Read 145 page research report with TOC on "Webcams Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Technology (Analog, Digital), By End Use, By Product (USB, Wireless), By Distribution Channel (Brick & Mortar, E-commerce), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/webcams-market

Real-time monitoring is one of the most important attributes of webcams. The devices are deployed with high-resolution digital cameras and semiconductor chips that capture images and record videos in detail. Growing need for security systems to apprehend burglars, trespassers, miscreants, and other antisocial elements in the society is anticipated to escalate demand for webcams.

Webcams are also widely used at workplaces to communicate with colleagues and professionals from distant locations. Video conferences with High Definition/4K videos have minimized need for face-to-face meetings, thereby reducing need for business travel. This has greatly contributed to cost savings among organizations.

The different benefits of webcam technology, such as streaming images and capturing live footages of patients for vital as well as prenatal care, have extended its scope in the healthcare sector. Telehealth technology offers consulting services to patients based in remote locations through video conferencing using laptops or mobile devices. Moreover, video conferencing can be used for providing expert medical advice from remote locations in critical cases and for chronic diseases.

Grand View Research has segmented the global webcam market based on product, technology, distribution channel, end use, and region:

Webcam Product Outlook (Volume Million Units; Revenue USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

USB



Wireless

Webcam Technology Outlook (Volume Million Units; Revenue USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Analog



Digital

Webcam Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume Million Units; Revenue USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Brick & Mortar



E-commerce

Webcam End-use Outlook (Volume Million Units; Revenue USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Security & surveillance



Entertainment



Videoconference



Live events



Visual marketing



Others

Webcam Regional Outlook (Volume Million Units; Revenue USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

