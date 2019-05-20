O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY Group S.A.: O'KEY Group announces appointment of new supply chain director 20-May-2019 / 12:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release 20 May 2019 O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW SUPPLY CHAIN DIRECTOR O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY; RAEX - 'ruA-') announces the appointment of Sergey Shadrin as Supply Chain Director of O'KEY Group. He will be reporting directly to the Group CEO, Armin Burger. All materials published by the Group are available on its website www.okeyinvestors.ru [1]. Mr Shadrin will take over as Supply Chain Director from Bojan Barisík as of May 2019, and will be primarily focused on modernising and improving both logistics and supply chain management. Sergey Shadrin, 41, has broad experience in food retail supply chain management. He began his career in 1999 at DANONE in Moscow, where he worked his way up from a planning supervisor to Operations Performance Director. For 14 years, Mr Shadrin held various executive positions at DANONE, overseeing supply chain and logistics operations in Russia, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, and the CIS. From 2017 to 2019, he was the Supply Chain Director at AUCHAN, Moscow. Mr Shadrin holds a PhD degree in Economics from the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics and an MBA from Vlerick Business School, Belgium. He speaks Russian and English. OVERVIEW O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, RAEX - 'ruA-') operates under two main formats: hypermarkets under the 'O'KEY' brand and discounters under the 'DA!' brand. As at 20 May 2019, the Group operates 164 stores across Russia (78 hypermarkets and 86 discounters). The Group opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. O'KEY is the first among Russian food retailers to launch and actively develop e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow, offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group operates six e-commerce pick-up points in Moscow and six e-commerce pick-up points in St. Petersburg. The Group operates four distribution centres across the Russian Federation - two in Moscow and two in St. Petersburg. As at 31 December 2018 the Group employs more than 20,000 people. For the full year 2018, revenue totalled RUB 161,303,411 thousand, EBITDA reached RUB 8,644,008 thousand, and net loss for the period amounted to RUB 599,755 thousand. The O'KEY shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 44.79%, GSU Ltd - 29.52%, free float - 25.69%. DISCLAIMER These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically contain words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. For further information please contact: Veronika Kryachko Head of Investor Relations +7 495 663 6677 ext. 404 Veronika.Kryachko@okmarket.ru www.okeyinvestors.ru [2] ISIN: US6708662019 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: OKEY LEI Code: 213800133YYU23T4L791 Sequence No.: 8702 EQS News ID: 813347 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7ad441f560aab3ddab6cb6992a455cc5&application_id=813347&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=84b74359656d56d98d524fc5103bc088&application_id=813347&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2019 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)