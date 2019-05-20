Investor conference call and webcast scheduled for Monday, June 17 at 8 a.m. EDT

Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq:INCY) announces that data from key studies within its inflammation and autoimmunity portfolio will be presented at the 24th World Congress of Dermatology (WCD). This meeting will be held in Milan, Italy from June 10-15, 2019.

Presentations will feature 24-week data from a Phase 2 study of ruxolitinib cream in adult patients with vitiligo, which will be highlighted during the late-breaking research session, and 12-week data from a Phase 2 study of ruxolitinib cream in adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

"We look forward to sharing initial results from our Phase 2 study of ruxolitinib cream in vitiligo and additional data from our Phase 2 trial in atopic dermatitis two conditions for which many patients need novel and effective treatment options," said Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Incyte. "Incyte is committed to developing therapies to address key unmet medical needs, and data to be presented at WCD demonstrate exciting progress in the development of ruxolitinib cream, our most advanced inflammation and autoimmunity program."

Oral Presentations

12-Week Efficacy and Safety Data of Ruxolitinib Cream in Adult Patients with Atopic Dermatitis: Results from a Phase 2 Study(Session: Free Communications Atopic and Contact Dermatitis)

Friday, June 14, 2019 at 15:20 15:30 p.m. CET, Room Yellow 3

Efficacy and Safety of Ruxolitinib Cream for the Treatment of Vitiligo: Results of a 24-Week Randomized, Double-Blind, Dose-Ranging, Vehicle-Controlled Study Session: Free Communications Late Breaking News)

Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 9:25 9:35 a.m. CET, Room Yellow 3

Full session details and data presentation listings for WCD 2019 can be found at: https://www.wcd2019milan.org/scientific-programme/.

Conference Call Information

Incyte will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, June 17, 2019 the call and webcast can be accessed via the Events and Presentations tab of the Investor section of www.incyte.com.

To access the conference call on Monday, June 17, 2019, please dial 877-407-3042 for domestic callers or +1-201-389-0864 for international callers. When prompted, provide the conference identification number, 13689599.

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days. The replay dial-in number for the United States is 877-660-6853 and the dial-in number for international callers is +1-201-612-7415. To access the replay you will need the conference identification number, 13689599.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit the Company's website at www.incyte.com.

Follow @Incyte on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Incyte.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's development pipeline and whether or when any development compounds will be approved for use in humans anywhere in the world, its presentation plans for the upcoming WCD annual meeting and its goal of improving the lives of patients, contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments and the risks related to the efficacy or safety of the Company's development pipeline, the results of further research and development, the high degree of risk and uncertainty associated with drug development, clinical trials and regulatory approval processes, other market or economic factors and competitive and technological advances; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2019. Incyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005230/en/

Contacts:

Media

Catalina Loveman

+1 302 498 6171

cloveman@incyte.com

Investors

Michael Booth, DPhil

+1 302 498 5914

mbooth@incyte.com