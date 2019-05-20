Vietnam Enterprise Investments (VEIL) was launched in 1995 and is the largest closed-ended fund focused on Vietnam. In July 2017, it became a member of the FTSE 250. VEIL aims to generate long-term capital growth by following a bottom-up approach, unconstrained by the benchmark, to find high quality companies that are attractively valued. Although the fund's NAV total return has lagged the VN Index over one year, VEIL has a strong longer-term performance track record, delivering annualised NAV growth of c 26% and 20% over three and five years respectively. The manager believes sustained economic growth in Vietnam offers exciting long-term investment opportunities and valuations are now more reasonable following a sharp correction in the VN Index in 2018.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...