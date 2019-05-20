Antram joins EVP of APAC Karine Parsy to strengthen Cint's regional presence as global businesses increasingly require more technology, speed and sophisticated market research solutions

Cint, the world's sample management platform, today announced the appointment of SVP of Asia Nicholas Antram. Based out of Cint's Tokyo office, Antram will bolster Cint's APAC leadership team as it continues to expand across the region.

"Cint is truly a transformational company and continues to provide unmatched insights, service and greater efficiencies to its customers with proven self-serve tools and future proof technology," said Nicholas Antram, SVP of Asia, Cint "Given my experience in Japan, understanding of the industry's changing needs, customer insight sophistication and the requirement for quality and control, I am looking forward to this new opportunity and contributing to Cint's success in the region."

Antram brings more than 13 years of experience specializing in online data collection and automation, having managed a high-level of service and growth for global and local companies in a multinational environment in APAC. Previously with GMO Research,Antram spent more than a decade in sales and global business development in Asia with a proven track record of driving data insight acceleration, tech adoption and efficiencies among clients. As Cint's SVP of Asia, Antram is responsible for fueling Cint's commercial business and will work closely with the existing team to support our valued customers' strategic initiatives and Cint's new business development expansion across the region.

"Antram's experience in demand, supply and programmatic offering in Japan will be invaluable for Cint. He has led extremely successful teams in his past roles and he will be instrumental in driving momentum and industry transformation for Cint," saidKarine Parsy, EVP of APAC, Cint "We have been leading market research innovation in APAC for 10 years and we are looking forward to incorporating Antram's strategic expertise for continued innovation and best in class service."

This momentum follows Cint's recent announcements of its new Munich office and German leads, EVP of EMEA Indie Blackwell, expanded Enterprise team, CFO Lottie Saks, promotion of CPO Stefan Hök and EVP of APAC Karine Parsy. To learn more, visit www.cint.com.

About Cint

Cint is a technology company delivering solutions that transform and accelerate how marketers and researchers gather insights. Cint's mission is to power greater efficiencies within the sample supply chain, leading to smarter, faster, more cost-effective access to insights. The company's Sample Management Platform is the world's only solution built to enhance sample procurement, sample fulfillment, and panel management functions.

At the core of Cint's Sample Management Platform is the Insight Exchange - a fully transparent panel marketplace, connecting marketers and researchers to over 1,500-panel providers worldwide. For additional information, please visit www.cint.com.

