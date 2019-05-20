The companies have invested €17 million in the project. The energy stored, in the Brandenburg project, will be used to stabilize the grid and minimize the curtailment of wind farms.From pv magazine Germany. German renewable energy company Enertrag, Italy's Enel Green Power and Swiss specialist Leclanché have inaugurated a 22 MW storage facility in Cremzow, in Brandenburg, northeastern Germany. The consortium has invested around €17 million into construction of the large scale energy storage system, which will provide primary control power and help stabilize the grid. "The Cremzow project shows ...

