Kublr announced today a new integration that makes it dramatically easier to deploy, run, and manage Kubernetes clusters on VMware. This is the latest advancement in the Kublr Platform's ability to provide Kubernetes automation across multiple environments. Kublr will be showcased at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2019 in Barcelona, Spain May 20-23, 2019.

"Enterprises use different virtualization technologies in different environments, frequently VMware for on-premise or hosted environments, and the cloud providers' virtualization engines in the cloud. By integrating with VMware, we deliver 'cloud-like' automation for all of their environments," explained Slava Koltovich, CEO of Kublr.

Through the intuitive Kublr UI, administrators will see a list of data centers, resource pools, data stores, and networks available based on their login credentials. They can then define the number of master and worker nodes and choose the IP Address Allocation Mode. The integration enables operations teams to leverage cloud-init or custom VMTemplates, ensuring conformance with their enterprise practices and automating the provisioning of VMs and Kubernetes clusters at the same time.

The Kublr Platform already supports bare metal deployments with SSH automation, and even enables air-gapped deployments for highly secure environments. When combined with Kublr's cloud offerings across AWS, Azure, GCP, the Kublr Platform meets on-premise, hybrid, and multi-cloud requirements while providing centralized logging and monitoring to ensure observability and operational control.

"We see an expanding number of enterprise use cases for Kubernetes from stateless web and mobile apps, to containers and Kubernetes as enablers of application modernization, to data science/ML/ and AI applications," said Oleg Chunikhin, Kublr CTO. "This is driving the need for IT organizations to support Kubernetes in multiple environments through a single control plane."

A Kubernetes-based container management platform, Kublr is focused on making cloud-native technology enterprise-friendly by enabling fine-grained operations control aligned with internal security policies. Today's announcement represents one further step in easing the Kubernetes adoption path for large enterprises with heterogeneous environments.

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Kublr's Kubernetes platform speeds the management of containerized applications on any infrastructure. Without tying users to a single cloud, PaaS, OS, or limiting technology stack, Kublr empowers enterprises to run and manage their applications wherever they want, disrupting the prevailing cloud and vendor lock-in. Built on an open platform with a pluggable architecture, Kublr provides built-in multi-factor enterprise security, configuration management, backup and disaster recovery, and logging and monitoring providing the reliability and flexibility large organizations need.

We are a proud contributor to the Kubernetes codebase, an active member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), and completed the CNCF Kubernetes Software Conformance Certification program. Follow @Kublr and the Kublr blog to learn more about Kublr's enterprise-grade Kubernetes and on LinkedIn, Facebook and kublr.com.

