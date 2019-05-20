sprite-preloader
F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, May 20

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited

LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

20 May 2019

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameJohn Wythe
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director and PDMR of F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GG00B4ZPCJ00
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
119.5p16,733
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction17 May 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameWendy Wythe
b)Position / statusNotification concerns a PCA of John Wythe who is a non-executive director of F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited and a PDMR
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GG00B4ZPCJ00
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
119.5p16,733
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction17 May 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

+44 (0)1481 745001


