Infiniti Research, a leading custom market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of its latest storyboard on the importance of a product launch strategy in boosting business success

A well-planned product launch strategy is a pre-requisite for effective business planning, especially when it comes to launching a new product range or service in a competitive market. This strategy provides detailed insights on how an organization can pitch their products or services to their target customers. Infiniti's product launch strategy has helped various organizations to identify key growth and business expansion opportunities and balance near-term threats with their long-term business plans. This has ensured the commercial success of their new products, without hampering the market for existing products and services.

Importance of a product launch strategy:

#1: How Infiniti's product launch strategy helped a pharmaceutical company to successfully launch its new oncology drug?

A leading pharmaceutical company was facing difficulties in attracting target customers to their newly launched oncology drug. Since most new products fail to make a big impression on the market, the client did not wish to take a chance. The experts at Infiniti Research followed a four-phase approach, which helped them to ensure their product's success. Read the complete success story here

#2: Infiniti's product launch strategy helped a CPG company to successfully develop new products and target millennial customers

As the millennial group currently represents the generation with the most buying power in the European market, it has become imperative for companies to engage with them. A client based out of Europe was facing challenges in connecting with the millennial consumer group. Also, they found out that their current product launch strategy was ineffective, especially when it came to targeting the millennial demography. By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in developing an effective product launch strategy, they wanted to introduce new products that would meet the needs of the target demography. Want to know more about this engagement? Read the full story here

#3: New product launch strategy for a tech giant

Developing a robust product launch strategy is a challenging task for most businesses. One of the leading tech giants also faced a similar issue and was looking for ways to address each challenge associated with new product launches. Find out how the product launch engagement undertaken by the experts at Infiniti helped the client generate much-needed attention and reinforce their image as a purveyor of high-quality home automation systems. Read the complete story here

