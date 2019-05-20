Deciphex Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Machine Learning-powered Patholytix Preclinical Digital Pathology Platform

The Patholytix preclinical solution aids improved process efficiency in preclinical toxicology by adopting a unique pattern recognition approach

LONDON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Global preclinical toxicology digital pathology market, Frost & Sullivan recognises Ireland-based Deciphex with the 2019 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its digital pathology tool, Patholytix Preclinical. A first-of-its-kind good laboratory practice (GLP)-enabling technnology, Deciphex's AI-powered solution is expected to increase the process efficiencies of pharmaceutical companies' preclinical workflows. It facilitates a streamlined workflow that empowers pathologists to generate results much faster than possible with traditional processes or stand-alone digital pathology software.

"Deciphex's Patholytix Preclinical is an ergonomic, high throughput platform that uses big data and an optimised classification approach focused on whole-slide images," said Deepak Jayakumar, senior research analyst. "It is the only whole-slide imaging digital pathology solution that has been designed to help users conduct digital pathology based GLP peer and primary reviews for regulatory submission. It offers pharmaceutical companies faster preclinical results along with specific insights that would help accelerate the process of drug development."

The application supports the digital review of slide images comparable to the throughput obtained from traditional microscopy. It delivers dedicated workflows that specifically cater to the pharmaceuticals industry's need for toxicological pathology applications in preclinical studies. These applications tailored for preclinical development distinguish Deciphex from its competitors. Deciphex has already successfully commercialised its platform and is set to further optimise the process of toxicological pathology.

The performance scale of digital pathology solutions can be significantly increased by integrating machine learning for pre-screening technologies in fully digital primary review processes, as they provide more coherent and structured data for interpretation. By adopting an approach that focuses on generalised abnormality detection, Patholytix Preclinical helps pathologists prioritize their reviews based on visualised likelhood of abnormalities across an entire study. In addition, the AI-defined area of focus will help pathologists working across different sites to effortlessly make annotations, discuss the interpretations, and morphometrically analyze specific slide images.

"The company's AI-powered pathology solutions employ elite security strategies in the architecture, which translates to efficient use of the platform across multiple sites of a pharmaceutical company or in clinical study operations. For example, a toxicology study taking place in parallel across two continents will have a secure content management & distribution system that powers its toxicological pathology for increased productivity," noted Deepak Jayakumar. "Deciphex is poised for further growth due to its clear vision in terms of identifying a technology gap and successfully filling it with its innovative platform."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognises the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Deciphex

Deciphex are an Irish-based software company focussed on developing digital pathology software for clinical and toxicologic pathology. Our ambition is to deliver solutions that provide tangible improvements in productivity to pathologists, eliminating low-level tasks so they can focus on the critical content. We believe that digital pathology combined with artificial intelligence will help make pathologists work more efficiently in the future, and offers a solution to the pending crisis in supply / demand in pathology services. Deciphex plan to be at the forefront of this revolution with cleverly positioned solutions, that deliver on the biggest problems facing pathology today.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

