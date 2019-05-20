The Spanish developer has acquired the Tacna Solar and Panamericana Solar projects which it developed and built for X-Elio in 2012.From pv magazine Latam. Spanish PV developer Solarpack has agreed to acquire a 90.5% interest in the Tacna Solar and Panamericana Solar projects in Peru for around $51.5 million. Closing of the deal is expected within four months. Solarpack will then become 100% owner of the projects as it already holds a 9.5% stake in the special purpose vehicles owning the plants: Tacna Solar SAC and Panamericana Solar SAC. The projects, developed and built by Solarpack in 2012 with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...