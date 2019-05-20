PRESS RELEASE

Paris, May, 20, 2019

Generix Group positioned in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

Generix Group, a global provider of SaaS Software designed to accelerate today's collaborative supply chains, has been mentioned by Gartner as among providers of WMS solutions with its recognition in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems*. The company has improved its positioning from a notable vendor to a niche player placed highest for Ability to Execute.

For Generix Group teams, this announcement demonstrates their ability to support customers in achieving their operational excellence objectives. Still from Generix Group's standpoint, it also marks the successful international development of the company and its SaaS deployment strategy.

"We are proud of this recognition within the Supply Chain market. We believe that Gartner's recognition of Generix Group stands as a testimony to the company's international standing as a leader in the digital transformation of the Supply Chain powered by our powerful, innovative solutions and services. It is also for us, a resounding confirmation of our strategic drive toward the SaaS model that began over 10 years ago."

Jean-Charles Deconninck, President, Generix Group

Generix Group Offers a Warehouse Management Experience Without Equal ensuring the highest levels of operational excellence

SaaS Supply Chain Software pioneers, Generix Group helps its clients deliver on the promises to their clients. To get there, the company offers a range of solutions via its platform Generix Supply Chain Hub, including integrated Warehouse Management (WMS), Transport Management (TMS), Order Management (OMS), Vendor Management Inventory (VMI) along with full Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), collaborative portals and intuitive visual interfaces.

Operating in over 60 countries world-wide, Generix Group is in a period of rapid and sustained growth particularly in North America and Russia.

Serving multiple industries from consumer (FMCG) and luxury goods to retail automotive and aerospace, Generix Group helps clients fully manage the customer order from purchase to final delivery.

To get the full Gartner report, "Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems 2019" go to: https://info.generixgroup.com/EN-gartner-magic-quadrant-wms-2019.html

* Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, C. Klappich, Simon Tunstall, 08 May 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Generix Group

Generix Group is a collaborative supply chain expert with a footprint in 60 countries, thanks to its subsidiaries and partner network. More than 6,000 companies around the world use its SaaS solutions. The group's 500 employees provide daily support for customers such as Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, Fnac-Darty, Essilor, Ferrero and Geodis to facilitate the digital transformation of their supply chains.

Its collaborative platform, Generix Supply Chain Hub, helps companies keep the promises they make to their customers. It combines the capabilities to execute physical flows, digitalize information flows and connect companies to all their partners, in real time.

Generix Supply Chain Hub is for all stakeholders in the Supply Chain: manufacturers, third-party logistics providers (3PL/4PL), and retailers.

Founded in 1990 in France, the company is listed on the Eurolist market of the Euronext Paris stock exchange, compartment C

Press Contacts: Profile - +33(0)1 56 26 72 10

Jennifer Loison - jloison@agence-profile.com or Juliette Kandel - jkandel@agence-profile.com

Attachment