NRT Technology Corp.: NRT to Exhibit Groundbreaking New Solutions During Upcoming 2019 G2E Asia Show

Following NRT's five acquisitions last year, executives will be showcasing dozens of new software and hardware solutions to make payments easier and guest experiences better than ever before

MACAU, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRT, one of the largest FinTech and information technology companies in the gaming industry, will be exhibiting at the Global Gaming Expo Asia (G2E Asia) from May 21-23, 2019, at the Venetian Macao. NRT will be displaying a suite of its latest technologies in booth A825, including ticket redemption and cash access kiosks, OfferCraft marketing and HR software, VisuaLimits Table Game solutions, and more.



"NRT inspires more commerce to happen across the entire casino," said Michael Dominelli, President of NRT. "Casinos use NRT's solutions to attract more visitors, ensure those visitors can easily and securely access their cash, and to make it easier for patrons to securely make the purchases they want in the way they want. Casinos entrust NRT to assist with these mission-critical tasks because they know our solutions work today and will continue to work as the broader payments industry continues to evolve. If you've visited a casino in the last twenty years, including any of the top properties in Asia, chances are you've interacted with NRT's technology."

The following are just some of the innovations NRT will showcase at G2E Asia:

Lilly - a powerful new marker technology for table games. Lilly will increase profitability, improve operational efficiency, and drastically improve guest satisfaction for the casinos using it.

Multiple kiosk solutions, including the award-winning NEO kiosk, the most advanced, reliable and secure casino cash handling & payment kiosk in the world. NRT kiosks reliably and securely serve millions of guests, through hundreds of kiosks in the Asian market alone. The hardware and integrated CHS software offer best-in-class security, and include mobile payments, dynamic marketing, customized lighting, powerful encryption, and a smoother guest experience.

The celebrated VisuaLimits Intelligent Table Management tools improve dealer productivity, optimize utilization, and enhance game protection at virtually any table.

The NCC Gaming end-to-end marker management solution, which has become the solution of choice for the world's top casino operators because it allows for ultra-fast and reliable credit acceptance, underwriting, marker issuance, deposit, and collection.

The NCC Compliance Suite is creating the future of AML compliance utilizing Artificial Intelligence. The solution will include AML, Tax, ID, and audit tools.

The award-winning OfferCraft software, a patron engagement platform that is used by operators to motivate guest behaviors like higher spending and more redemptions via dynamic content tools like smart offers and gamification.



"We are always excited to be able to present our solutions at G2E Asia," said Art Ayow, SVP of International Sales. "We work hard to deliver solutions that really connect with patrons and operators in the Asian market, and with our newest offerings we're also helping to ensure casino employees can be as productive and impactful as possible."

About NRT

NRT is a technology company that builds next-generation commerce and information-enabling experiences for enterprise gaming operators. Our solutions include secure payment systems, specialized financial and marketing kiosks, AML compliance tracking and reporting tools, digital gamification and mobile experiences, intelligent table game platforms, credit/ marker information services and electronic marker solutions. By seamlessly combining technological innovation, in-house infrastructure and strategic partnerships, NRT creates the most convenient, reliable, and secure omni-channel payment ecosystem for casino operators and their guests. Our collective solutions are used by casinos, race and sports operators, lotteries, banks, and retailers globally.

Aron Ezra

Chief Marketing officer

Aezra@nrttech.com