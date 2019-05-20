SK Collaborative: OneStreet Residential's HearthSide Club Lafayette Earns Two EarthCraft Certifications

FAYETTEVILLE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2019 / HearthSide Lafayette is OneStreet Residential's newest active adult project south of metro Atlanta. The 125-unit apartment complex's design toward community and well-being helped it achieve EarthCraft certifications in both Multifamily and Communities.

"Creating healthy communities is one of the most important missions that OneStreet serves and sustainability programs like EarthCraft are a vital part of the success of that mission," said Deke Rochester, OneStreet Development Director. "These programs create a guiding framework for maintaining sustainability throughout the development and operations process and once they are in place, it is much easier to maintain these systems than it is to deploy them after the fact."

Designed by Atlanta-based architect Foley Design Associates, HearthSide Lafayette is exclusively for residents aged 62 years and older and is in the city limits of Fayetteville. The community encompasses 5.6 acres along Highway 54 and includes resident amenities as well as resources along the Lanier Avenue corridor. To promote healthy living, the development encourages walking and biking, is designed for good indoor air quality, and has an onsite garden for healthy eating.

"Many people assume sustainability is exclusively about minimizing negative environmental impact, but this development shows the important role health plays within green building," said Abe Kruger, Principal at SK Collaborative. "Green building features like energy efficiency not only benefit the environment through reduced electric consumption, but also provides the residents with greater economic security through reduced utility bills."

SK Collaborative managed the double EarthCraft certifications for OneStreet Residential. Launched in 2003, the EarthCraft Multifamily program provides certifications for low-rise and mid-rise multifamily projects, including new construction and renovation. The Communities program addresses low-impact development, site selection, land disturbance, water quality and quantity management, energy, transportation infrastructure, community design, green space preservation and more."As part of the green building certification process, we performed a detailed review of construction documents and third-party site inspections throughout construction," said Kruger. "Our inspectors help ensure what gets built matches design."

HearthSide LaFayette is part of Fayetteville's 110-acre, neo-traditional, master-planned community of single-family homes, apartments, hotel, public amphitheater and green space. The HeathSide complex is a four-story building with 125 one-bedroom and two-bedroom residences, 107 parking spaces and a terrace level.

About SK Collaborative

SK Collaborative applies proven green building techniques to real-life situations. We work with developers, builders, remodelers, contractors, and architects to identify cost-effective techniques that can help earn financial incentives through tax credits, utility rebates and financing discount programs. Our services range from consulting, design reviews and charrettes to waterproofing inspections, testing, training, and building certification under LEED, EarthCraft, National Green Building Standard, ENERGY STAR, Enterprise Green Communities, FitWel, and Green Globes. SK Collaborative is your one stop resource in Making Buildings Better.

