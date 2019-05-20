Seasoned leaders appointed to four VP roles will scale demand, product delivery and infrastructure for Airship's global customer base

Customer engagement company Airship today announced four senior leadership appointments including Dale Flores as vice president of sales Americas, Neil Gariepy as vice president of infrastructure and security, David King Harris as vice president of sales EMEA, and Jeff Winsor as vice president of technology services.

Dale Flores will lead the rapid expansion of Airship's Americas sales organization, growing solution adoption to generate greater business value for customers throughout the region. Flores brings two decades of global SaaS sales and customer success management experience to Airship, including over 14 years leading sales teams at Silverpop and IBM. Most recently, Flores was head of customer success at digital customer experience company Clicktale.

Neil Gariepy will lead Airship's customer engineering, infrastructure and security teams, with responsibility for expanding Airship's infrastructure globally while further optimizing its cost, performance and security. Gariepy brings 20 years of experience in leading engineering, security and infrastructure operations for SaaS companies, including 16 years leading world-class cloud applications and infrastructure processes for NetSuite. Most recently, Neil was vice president of engineering and information security at Percolate, an enterprise content management company.

David King Harris will lead Airship's EMEA sales organization directing regional growth from the company's new London office in Southwark and its locations in France and Germany. King-Harris brings nearly a decade of sales leadership experience driving European business objectives for martech companies including Lyris, Silverpop, IBM and, most recently, Movable Ink as regional vice president sales EMEA. Prior to that, King-Harris founded a project management company at 18 years old, which he led for eight years before acquisition.

An Airship veteran, Jeff Winsor has been promoted to the role of vice president of technology services where he will lead Airship's program management, technical documentation and quality assurance teams. Winsor brings more than 25 years of experience in leading engineering teams and project management, including six years leading Airship's program management function that spanned leadership of several different technical teams. Prior to Airship, Winsor held executive level roles at Tektronix, Read-Rite Corporation and Flexstar Technology.

These leadership appointments follow the unveiling of Airship's new brand last month, conveying its dramatic growth in engagement solutions spanning any digital channel and its pivotal role in fueling customer-centric digital transformation initiatives for world-leading brands. Earlier this year, the company acquired Accengage to form the world's largest mobile customer engagement company and solidify its global market dominance.

"By any measure or independent evaluation, Airship leads the market it pioneered 10 years ago--and it's due to the hundreds of Airshippers innovating and delivering business solutions to customers everyday," said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. "Dale, Neil, David and Jeff bring an incredible set of leadership skills to further refine and scale our teams, technology and expertise to best serve Airship's expanding global customer base."

About Airship

Marketing and digital experience teams at thousands of the world's most admired companies rely on Airship's Customer Engagement Platform to create deeper connections with customers by delivering incredibly relevant, coordinated messages across channels.

Founded in 2009 as a pioneer in push notifications, Airship now gives brands the user-level data, engagement channels, AI orchestration and services they need to deliver push notifications, emails, SMS, in-app messages, mobile wallet cards and more to exactly the right person in exactly the right moment building trust, boosting engagement, driving action and growing value.

