Turbonomic and Sponsors to Host First-Ever KubeHunt Scavenger Hunt in Barcelona's Gothic Quarter

Turbonomic, the leader in workload automation for multicloud, will be previewing and demonstrating new platform innovations that will be available in an upcoming software release designed for DevOps teams operating Kubernetes and planning for growth on the platform, as part of Turbonomic's presence at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2019 in Barcelona, Spain, May 20-23, 2019 (booth P11). Turbonomic experts will be on-hand to share best practices for managing container growth and enabling DevOps to move at the speed of the business.

Organizations continue to prioritize IT modernization. Kubernetes plays a central role because it enables speed, agility and elasticity at scale. According to Turbonomic's 2019 State of Multicloud report, 62 percent of respondents are on a journey to containers and cloud native computing. However, IT professionals and organizations eager to adopt containers and multicloud strategies often overlook and underestimate the complexity these technologies create.

DevOps and IT operations teams are facing increasing demand from more lines of business. The speed and ability to plan for this growth is critical to establishing frictionless adoption of platforms and practices. Turbonomic's AI-powered decision engine continuously optimizes Kubernetes services as part of their CI/CD pipeline. The sneak peek at Turbonomic's next software release (expected early Summer) will showcase these new capabilities that are critical for enterprises looking to scale on Kubernetes.

"As organizations prioritize speed and agility, how well they address the complexity containers introduce at scale will be a defining factor in their success," said Endre Sara, Vice President of Advanced Engineering at Turbonomic. "DevOps and application teams want to focus on driving innovation, delivering services, and assuring service levels. Turbonomic is maniacally focused on having software automatically optimize application resources, whether it's microservice applications running on Kubernetes across a multicloud infrastructure, or traditional applications running on-premises or in the cloud."

Additionally, on Monday, May 20th, attendees can join the first ever KubeHunt, sponsored by Turbonomic, Red Hat, NetApp, Planetscale, Twistlock, and DataDog. The KubeHunt will take place in Barcelona's Gothic Quarter. Following the KubeHunt, there will be a "Smooth Operators" networking reception for all participants at the Ocana Club (also in the Gothic Quarter). Register in advance here: bit.ly/kubehunt-2019-turbonomic.

Additional Resources

Read the IDC Analyst Connection study, Optimizing Container Performance and Cost Depends on Application-Aware Analytics, (April 2019, US45027119)

Download the Turbonomic 2019 State of Multicloud Report

Join a webinar on Self-Managing Kubernetes, May 30 at 11 a.m. EDT

Read Managing Kubernetes Performance at Scale

Connect with Turbonomic via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube

For news, updates and executive perspectives, visit the Turbonomic Blog

About Turbonomic

Turbonomic delivers workload automation for multicloud, thereby continuously assuring performance while lowering cost and maintaining compliance with business policies. The Turbonomic platform matches workload demand to infrastructure supply, helping customers maintain a continuous state of application health. Founded in 2009, Boston-based Turbonomic is one of the fastest-growing technology companies, trusted by thousands of enterprise organizations. To learn more, visit turbonomic.com. For more information on the underlying dynamics fueling cloud-native/container and multicloud adoption, download the Turbonomic 2019 State of Multicloud report at https://turbonomic.com/state-of-multicloud/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005161/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Katryn McGaughey

(781) 267-5147

Katryn.McGaughey@Turbonomic.com