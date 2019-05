20 May 2019 AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) proposed the response to UAB Kroviniu terminalas appeal (hereinafter - the Appeal) in case regarding the damages from the alleged breach of the competition law requesting the annulment of the Vilnius Regional Court 7 March 2019 judgment (hereinafter - the Judgment).

The Company's management estimates that the Appeal is unfounded and should be rejected.













Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594