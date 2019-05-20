The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 17 May 2019 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1327.47 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1316.72 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1352.31 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1341.57 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

