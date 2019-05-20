The global infusion therapy devices market is expected to post a CAGR of 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005441/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global infusion therapy devices market from 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Home-based treatment using medical devices such as infusion therapy devices is increasing due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer. Home infusion therapy devices enable safe, accurate, and precise drug delivery and help reduce the need for lengthy hospital stays and additional healthcare costs. Moreover, the growing trend of wireless and remote programming capabilities in home care infusion pumps that allow clinicians and pharmacists to determine and monitor the medication dosing parameters mitigate the need for frequent hospital visits. Thus, the increasing use of infusion therapy devices in home care settings is spurring the growth of the global infusion therapy devices market.

As per Technavio, the emergence of smart infusion therapy devices will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global infusion therapy devices market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global infusion therapy devices market: Emergence of smart infusion therapy devices

Smart infusion therapy devices are drug delivery devices that are used in combination with drug libraries and software programs to ensure the precise and accurate delivery of medication. The use of smart infusion therapy devices also helps to prevent errors resulting from incorrect dosing or administration rate of medication. Moreover, advances in smart technology have led to the development of wireless smart therapy devices that can be managed and monitored remotely. Wireless devices can also provide bi-directional communication from the server to the pump and from the pump to the server, facilitating the transfer of hospital-specific drug libraries as well as the configuration of wireless/network operating parameters to pumps from a remote location. Thus, with such benefits, the emergence of smart infusion therapy devices will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the emergence of smart infusion therapy devices, technological advances have led to the development of non-magnetic infusion pumps, micro-infusion pumps, customized infusion pumps, and multi-channel infusion pumps. For instance, micro-infusion pumps are miniature infusion pumps used for the administration of low drug volumes at controlled infusion rates under patient mobility. They are used for the continuous administration of medications such as chemotherapy drugs and analgesics. Therefore, with such technological advances, the market for infusion therapy devices is expected to grow significantly during the coming years," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global infusion therapy devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global infusion therapy devices market by product (accessories and consumables, and pumps) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rise in healthcare expenditure, the growing prevalence of chronic illness, and the increase in the geriatric population.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005441/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com