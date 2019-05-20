The "The UK Sportswear Market, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK Sportswear Market, 2018-2023 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the sportswear market (including forecasts up to 2023), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook.
The report focuses on sports clothing and sports footwear. Consumer data is based on 2018 How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 10,000 nationally representative consumers, as well as 2018 UK clothing footwear survey, using a panel of 5,000 nationally representative consumers.
Select Report Findings
- Sports Direct remains leader of the UK sports clothing market despite further share erosion in 2018.
- 61% of sportswear shoppers exercise in some form at least a few times a week, however this rises among the over 55s, making it clear that there is opportunity to drive spend among mature shoppers.
- 58.2% of sports footwear shoppers agree that the brand is important to them when purchasing an item, with the figure rising among younger consumers.
Given the strong growth and consumer appetite for replacing casualwear with sportswear, it is no surprise that retailers and brands are continuing to venture into and invest in the sector. Incumbent top 10 retailers Amazon launched its own brand activewear label Aurique in 2018, which has potential to steal share from the grocers and ASOS, while the likes of boohooMAN and Joules also launched sportswear ranges in 2018 in a bid to drive up basket sizes.
The UK sportswear market will grow by 20.9% over the next five years to 6.7bn. Consumer focus on leisure and wellness will support growth, with the sportswear market outperforming all other major retail sectors out to 2023. Newness and innovation in ranges and the ongoing desire among consumers to wear sportswear as casualwear will aid growth out to 2023. Sports footwear will marginally outperform sports clothing over the forecast period, by 0.8 percentage points, with fashion trainers now a mainstay in consumer wardrobes.
Sports Direct remains leader of the UK sports clothing market despite further share erosion in 2018. 61.0% of sportswear shoppers exercise in some form at least a few times a week, however this rises among the over 55s, making it clear that there is opportunity to drive spend among mature shoppers. 58.2% of sports footwear shoppers agree that the brand is important to them when purchasing an item, with the figure rising among younger consumers.
Reasons to Buy
- Uncover the weaknesses in Sports Direct's sportswear proposition and understand which players are already encroaching on its customer base in order to assess how you can steal its shoppers.
- Use the detailed insight on sports participation among different demographics to identify potential growth opportunities within sportswear.
- Understand the impact of fitness bloggers and vloggers on consumers in order to exploit influencers' power and entice spending.
- Learn about new entrants in the UK sportswear market in order to protect your proposition against potential threats.
Key Topics Covered
1. THE HOT ISSUES
- Market drivers and inhibitors in sportswear
- Main issues in sportswear:
- New entrants to the market pose a threat to leading players
- Retailers face increased pressure as brands compete directly
- The impact of fitness bloggers and vloggers
- Sustainability in sportswear
- Strategies for success
2. WHAT PEOPLE BUY
- Headlines
- The sector at a glance
- The sector in context
- Overall sector size
- Overall sector growth
- Subcategory growth in sportswear
- Category dynamics: sports clothing
- Category dynamics: sports footwear
- Online dynamics
- Spend per head
3. WHERE PEOPLE BUY
- Headlines
- Channel preference
- Location preference
- Shopped retailers
- Market shares
- Retailer profiles
- Sports Direct
- JD Sports
- Primark
- TK Maxx
- Mountain Warehouse
- Decathlon
4. HOW WHY PEOPLE SHOP
- Headlines
- Who shops and where they are located
- Which categories they buy
- Channels used by consumers
- Fulfilment methods used by consumers
- Sports participation
- Frequency of sports participation
- Sports clothing sports footwear usage
- What's important when purchasing sports clothing or sports footwear
- Items purchased
- Replacement cycle
- Shopper preferences
5. METHODOLOGY
- What is included
- Market sizing
Companies Mentioned
- Adidas
- Amazon
- Asda
- Asics
- ASOS
- boohooMAN
- Castore
- Contra
- Debenhams
- Decathlon
- Footasylum
- Footlocker
- Go Outdoors
- Gymshark
- H&M
- JD Sports
- John Lewis Partners
- Joules
- Lululemon
- Marks Spencer
- Matalan
- Mountain Warehouse
- New Look
- Next
- Nike
- Office
- Primark
- Puma
- Reebok
- Sainsbury's
- Schuh
- Sports Direct
- Sweaty Betty
- Tesco
- The Sports Edit
- TK Maxx
- Trespass
- Veja
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ba18d8
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005486/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Sportswear