The "The UK Sportswear Market, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Sportswear Market, 2018-2023 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the sportswear market (including forecasts up to 2023), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook.

The report focuses on sports clothing and sports footwear. Consumer data is based on 2018 How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 10,000 nationally representative consumers, as well as 2018 UK clothing footwear survey, using a panel of 5,000 nationally representative consumers.

Select Report Findings

Sports Direct remains leader of the UK sports clothing market despite further share erosion in 2018.

61% of sportswear shoppers exercise in some form at least a few times a week, however this rises among the over 55s, making it clear that there is opportunity to drive spend among mature shoppers.

58.2% of sports footwear shoppers agree that the brand is important to them when purchasing an item, with the figure rising among younger consumers.

Given the strong growth and consumer appetite for replacing casualwear with sportswear, it is no surprise that retailers and brands are continuing to venture into and invest in the sector. Incumbent top 10 retailers Amazon launched its own brand activewear label Aurique in 2018, which has potential to steal share from the grocers and ASOS, while the likes of boohooMAN and Joules also launched sportswear ranges in 2018 in a bid to drive up basket sizes.

The UK sportswear market will grow by 20.9% over the next five years to 6.7bn. Consumer focus on leisure and wellness will support growth, with the sportswear market outperforming all other major retail sectors out to 2023. Newness and innovation in ranges and the ongoing desire among consumers to wear sportswear as casualwear will aid growth out to 2023. Sports footwear will marginally outperform sports clothing over the forecast period, by 0.8 percentage points, with fashion trainers now a mainstay in consumer wardrobes.

Key Topics Covered

1. THE HOT ISSUES

Market drivers and inhibitors in sportswear

Main issues in sportswear:

New entrants to the market pose a threat to leading players

Retailers face increased pressure as brands compete directly

The impact of fitness bloggers and vloggers

Sustainability in sportswear

Strategies for success

2. WHAT PEOPLE BUY

Headlines

The sector at a glance

The sector in context

Overall sector size

Overall sector growth

Subcategory growth in sportswear

Category dynamics: sports clothing

Category dynamics: sports footwear

Online dynamics

Spend per head

3. WHERE PEOPLE BUY

Headlines

Channel preference

Location preference

Shopped retailers

Market shares

Retailer profiles

Sports Direct

JD Sports

Primark

TK Maxx

Mountain Warehouse

Decathlon

4. HOW WHY PEOPLE SHOP

Headlines

Who shops and where they are located

Which categories they buy

Channels used by consumers

Fulfilment methods used by consumers

Sports participation

Frequency of sports participation

Sports clothing sports footwear usage

What's important when purchasing sports clothing or sports footwear

Items purchased

Replacement cycle

Shopper preferences

5. METHODOLOGY

What is included

Market sizing

Companies Mentioned

Adidas

Amazon

Asda

Asics

ASOS

boohooMAN

Castore

Contra

Debenhams

Decathlon

Footasylum

Footlocker

Go Outdoors

Gymshark

H&M

JD Sports

John Lewis Partners

Joules

Lululemon

Marks Spencer

Matalan

Mountain Warehouse

New Look

Next

Nike

Office

Primark

Puma

Reebok

Sainsbury's

Schuh

Sports Direct

Sweaty Betty

Tesco

The Sports Edit

TK Maxx

Trespass

Veja

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ba18d8

