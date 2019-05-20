GM Law Firm's Volunteer and Charity Work Connects Them with the Community

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2019 / When one takes a walk down the annals of the history of law, one realizes that the base of any legal system is to ensure justice for all. The law of the land aims to protect the vulnerable and the exploited and shield the rights of its people. GM Law Firm, LLC passionately defends its clients against creditors and debt collectors. GM understands that it is imperative that the vicious cycle of debt along with the resulting frustration and poverty is overcome in order to improve lives. This is why GM specializes in consumer advocacy law and debt resolution. Its primary practice areas include private student loans, payday loans, installment loans, repossessions, medical debt and credit card debt.

GM Law Firm understands that despite one's best efforts at financial planning, when life throws a curveball, debts are incurred. Sometimes all it takes for someone to spiral into debt is just a few flat tires, a car accident, or an AC or heater breaking.

More often than not people face harassment at the hands of creditors and debt collectors. They usually do not know that they do not have to put up with the aggravation and that the law offers protection. GM Law Firm offers proficient and passionate representation to ensure that their client's case is heard in court. And this is also why the firm has an excellent reputation of having lawsuits dismissed without prejudice, sticking it to these lenders once and for all!

Chantel Grant is a Senior Partner at GM Law Firm. Her commitment to giving back to the community goes back to as early as her years as a law student. She supports the Big Brother Big Sister initiative. As a college student Chantel Grant was a model Big Sister and helped bring up the grades of her mentee. She also provided her with all the resources necessary to ensure that the young girl has a happy life. Chantel Grant currently mentors two children at Milagro Center in Delray Beach, FL.

GM Law Firm charity initiatives intend to improve the lives of the less fortunate. The firm places emphasis on volunteer work, and towards building a community that is supportive and encouraging. Chantel Grant sets an excellent example for the other attorneys at GM Law Firm, and encourages her staff to volunteer as well, even offering to pay them for the time they spend volunteering.

Chantel has been involved with numerous animal and environment conservation projects including Duck Haven, Bird Garden of Naples and the South Florida Wildlife Center. Some other projects she supports include Rickie's Parrot Rescue and Sanctuary of South Florida and Animal Friends Project. She is also a member of the Florida Bar Animal Law Section, and the Student Animal Legal Defense Fund.

Chantel Grant truly believes that each person must have access to competent and reliable legal representation. And this is one of the reasons that she is known to have volunteered at Palm Beach Legal Aid, where she helped women and children who needed legal representation but could not afford it. While studying for the bar, Chantel Grant volunteered at the Gun Club Jail and mentored inmates at the intake section, trying to get to the root of why they were there, and work to prevent future arrests.

Most people in debt find themselves in a bind that they are unable to get out of. They are frustrated and desperate for help. Often they face harassment at the hands of creditors and debt collectors and lead insecure and frightened lives. GM Law Firm understands the struggles that their clients undergo and are dedicated to offer them the best legal representation.

People who are troubled with their debts can contact GM Law Firm through the firm's official website. Legal help and representation are only a phone call away! When clients learn of the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act (FDCPA) they understand that once they have legal representation, the lawyers will deal with debt negotiations, and put an end to the harassment. At GM Law Firm, the client always comes first. The firm stands committed to its volunteer and charity work, and will fight for each and every client.

