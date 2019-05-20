Reduction in capital subsequent to share cancellation

The Board of Directors during its meeting of May 16, 2018, decided to reduce the Company's share capital in accordance with Resolution 15 voted during the Shareholders' General Meeting of May 16, 2018. Consequently, the share capital is reduced by a total of 5,241,500.00 Euros (from 2,361,913,658.50 Euros to 2,356,672,158.50 Euros) via the cancellation of 953,000 shares acquired by the Company in accordance with resolution approved during the General Shareholder Meeting of May 16, 2018 (Resolution 4).

The difference between the purchase price (108,676,117.40 Euros) of these shares and their corresponding per value (5,241,500.00 Euros) will be affected to the "Additional paid-in capital" account for an amount of 103,434,647.40 Euros.

As a consequence, the Company's new share capital stands at

2,356,672,158.50 Euros

Divided into 428,485,847 fully paid-up shares with a par value of 5.50 Euros each.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

