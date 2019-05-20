DGAP-Ad-hoc: MyBucks S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase MyBucks S.A. increases size of proposed capital increase against contributions in kind 20-May-2019 / 15:26 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Disclosure of an inside information according to Art. 17 MAR* MyBucks S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increases/Personnel *NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE ALSO APPLICABLE.* *MyBucks S.A. increases size of proposed capital increase against contributions in kind * ? *Firm commitment from another key shareholder to contribute further EUR8,250,000 to announced contribution in-kind capital increase* ? *Notice and board report for extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 4 June 2019 published* *Luxembourg, May 20, 2019* - The Board of Directors ("*Board*") of Frankfurt-listed FinTech MyBucks S.A. ("*MyBucks*" or "*Company*") has resolved to increase the amount of the intended recapitalization of the Company as previously announced on 26 March 2019 by further EUR8,250,000. As a result, the Board will propose to its shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 4 June 2019 ("*EGM*") to increase the Company's share capital from currently EUR12,715,613 by EUR53,095,175 to EUR65,810,788 in total against issuance of 53,095,175 new shares in the Company at EUR1.00 per share from a capital increase against contribution in kind ("*Recapitalization*"). As part of the Recapitalization, the Company has agreed to acquire a 11.2% stake in TLG Africa Limited ("*TLG Africa*") for EUR4,800,000 against the issuance of 4,800,000 new shares in the Company to Infinitum Ltd. ("*Acquisition*"). The Company further expects to improve upon its funding rates from parties related to TLG Africa as a result of the Acquisition. In addition, Infinitum Ltd. has also agreed to settle further EUR3,450,000 in claims through the issuance of 3,450,000 new shares in the Company. This Transaction with Infinitum Ltd is contingent on the completion of the transactions contemplated in the Announcement of 26 March 2019. MyBucks continues talks with other stakeholders and has today published the notice and board report for its EGM. Subsequent to the completion of the Recapitalization, MyBucks intends to maintain the proposed rights offering as announced on 26 March 2019 in which shareholders will be offered 5 new shares per every 1 share currently owned by each shareholder to compensate the shareholders for the dilutive effect of the Recapitalization. ENDS *About MyBucks * MyBucks S.A. is a FinTech company domiciled in Luxembourg that delivers financial services through technology. MyBucks operates in eleven African countries and in Australia through its brands Fair Go Finance, GetBucks, GetSure, MBC, NFB and Opportunity Bank. The Group offers credit, banking solutions and insurance products to customers. The MyBucks product offering enables customers to manage their financial affairs easily and conveniently. Discover more at http://www.mybucks.com

Contact: Investor related matters: investors@mybucks.com Public relations: pr@mybucks.com This publication does not constitute an offer - or a request to issue an offer - to buy or acquire securities in the USA, nor is it part of such an offer or request. The securities are not and will not be registered in accordance with the provisions of the Securities Act and may only be sold or offered for purchase in the USA with prior registration in accordance with the provisions of the Securities Act in the version currently applicable or, in the absence of prior registration, if an exemption is granted. MyBucks S.A. does not intend to make a public share offer in the USA. _Subject to certain exceptions under applicable securities laws, the securities referred to in this publication may not be offered or sold in Canada, Australia or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Canada, Australia or Japan._ _No action has been taken that would permit an offering of securities or their subscription or the distribution of this publication in any jurisdiction where such offering, subscription or distribution is prohibited. Persons who obtain this publication are required to inform themselves about potential restrictions and to observe any such restrictions._ This publication contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of MyBucks S.A. and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described herein due to factors affecting MyBucks S.A. such as, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, capital market risks, currency exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, and changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations. MyBucks S.A. does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. _The information contained in this publication is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed, for any purpose, on the information contained in this publication or its accuracy or completeness. The information in this publication is subject to change._ Neither the bank nor any of their directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accept any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this publication (or whether any information has been omitted from the publication) or, with limited exception, other information relating to MyBucks S.A., its subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and independent from how it was transmitted or made available, or for any loss in any way arising from any use of this publication or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. 20-May-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Language: English Company: MyBucks S.A. 9 rue du Laboratoire L-1911 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 2088 2123 Fax: +27 86 537 2010 E-mail: info@mybucks.com Internet: www.mybucks.com ISIN: LU1404975507 WKN: A2AJLT Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

