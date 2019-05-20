Hot Market of 2019, AWMEX Seconds Contract Leads the Trend

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2019 / In the first half of 2019, after a long bear market, the block chain market ushered in spring. By the time this article was published, Bitcoin's price had exceeded 8,300 US dollars. At a time when traditional investment banks are bad-mouthing about the block chain, because the imbalance of information, ordinary investors cannot understand it and blindly fear the block chain. The block chain industry, which has filtered out inferior projects, has ushered in a new round of growth.

Perhaps the signal at home is not very strong, but looking at the world, the new growth of the block chain in the big environment has received various levels of policy support and regulatory support from governments.

Face the hardest project

In China, the regulation is relatively strict to ensure the stability of the market and protect the interests of traditional investors. The operation of block chain projects in such an environment, especially those involving general certification, requires excellent technology and abundant initial funds, and can survive only under the condition of complete legal compliance. In this special period, projects that only want to scam money have lost their places. In the current market environment, those who still choose to engage in the block chain industry can be said to be a group of people who truly believe in the block chain. AWMEX digital asset trading platform is among one of them.

As an old financial services company, AWMEX Digital Asset Trading Platform is operated by AWMEX International Information Co., Ltd., which is registered in the UK and provides digital assets financial services. The company has the business license of the British Company Act 2006 and the business license of the Dubai Multi-commodity Trading Center.

Recently, AWMEX announced that it has obtained the operating license of the Government of the Republic of Vanuatu to provide services to more overseas users.

In the chaotic market without supervision from 2016 to 2018, AWMEX did not go to this mess, but chose to have in-depth understanding and in-depth learning. In the chaotic market without legal constraints, the most important thing for practitioners is to behave themselves. Before the formal establishment of AWMEX Digital Asset Trading Platform, team members collected market data extensively for more than a year, analyzed the ecological distribution of the industry, and supported by data, chose the most difficult as well as the most valuable project of Digital Asset Trading Platform.

Cointelegraph's statistics has showed that the daily trading volume in the digital money market reached 55.659 billion US dollars in 2017 (December 20, 2017), a 95.68-fold increase compared with the highest level in 2016 (August 3, 2016).The daily trading volume of $55.659 billion is equivalent to the average trading volume of the New York Stock Exchange in 2017.

Tom Lee, a Wall Street analyst and co-founder of Fundstrat, an American securities research firm, predicted that the price of Bitcoin would reach $91,000 by March 2020, based on historical data on the price performance of Bitcoin, the digital asset leader, after the market has fallen.

Moreover, according to the statistics of coinmarketcap, a well-known international digital assets statistics website, there were more than 1500 kinds of digital currencies in the market. The market value of the whole market was more than 300 billion US dollars, and the proportion of non-bitcoin digital assets was more than 55%.In addition, more than 500 ICO projects have been financed in 2017 alone, with a total amount of more than US$5 billion. Now, there are hundreds of ICO projects every month in the world.

Creating a New Trading Model of Seconds Contract

How to maximize the interests of the users is the primary consideration in the establishment of digital asset trading platform. After many modeling tests, AWMEX has determined the second contract as an innovative trading mode.

First, the contract and seconds contract transactions of AWMEX digital assets trading platform will be valued in BTUSD stable currency, and BTUSD currency will be a stable currency. In the future, many digital assets trading platforms will be launched, and currency trading pairs will be opened. Meanwhile, it will be used as the unit of valuation of contracts and seconds contracts of several digital assets trading platforms.

The so-called seconds contract refers to the prediction of the future price rise/fall of a digital currency at a certain time (30 seconds, 60 seconds, 180 seconds later) compared with the opening time. The number of seconds contracts open can be 10BTUSD, 20BTUSD, 30BTUSD, 50BTUSD, 100BTUSD, 200BTUSD, 500BTUSD, 1000BTUSD and 5000BTUSD.Transaction currencies include, but are not limited to, BTC, ETH, LTC, EOS and ETC. The opening time of the second contract is 30 seconds, 60 seconds and 180 seconds respectively. According to the different opening time of the second contract, the profit rate of the 30 seconds contract is 80%, the 60 seconds contract is 77%, and the 180 seconds contract is 75%. In other words, the shorter the time, the higher the profit rate.

At the time of settlement, the digital cash price at the end of the opening time will be compared with the price at the opening time. If the forecast rise/fall is correct, the corresponding income will be obtained. The revenue equation is:

Revenue = the number of open BTUSD coins * profit margin, and vice versa, the corresponding open BTUSD coins are deducted.

The platform charges 2% of the opening fee, which is deducted from the balance of the account.

For example, a user C chooses BTC as the currency of a transaction. At this time, the balance of C's account in AWMEX platform is 50BTUSD. At the beginning of the transaction, C chooses to open 20 BTUSD coins for 30 seconds, and buys the up. At this time, the platform will freeze the deposit of 20BTUSD coin and deduct the handling fee of 20BTUSD coin *2%=0.4BTUSD coin. At the end of opening time, that is, 30 seconds later, if the BTC price rises, then C will gain 20BTUSD * 80% (which is the 30 seconds profit rate) = 16BTUSD, and the account balance at this time is 50BTUSD - 0.4BTUSD + 16BTUSD = 65.6BTUSD, but unfortunately, when the BTC price falls after 30 seconds, then the 20BTUSD coin invested by A at opening time will not be returned. At this time, the account balance is 50BTUSD coin. Coin - 0.4BTUSD - 20BTUSD = 29.6BTUSD.

The biggest advantage of this trading model is that the investment cycle is short, the return rate is extremely high, and the return rate is the lowest, which is 75%. For users who have not yet held digital cash, this is a huge investment value. Due to the short investment cycle, users do not need to keep an eye on the market. The minimum time to complete a transaction is 30 seconds. In addition, through multiple transactions, they are able to fully and effectively understand the market trends of digital cash, and pre-heat and learn for users to directly hold digital cash for investment.

New Opportunities in New Market

For many individual investors who are eager to invest in the blockchain industry but are not willing to invest easily, 2019 is a new starting point. New support policies of 2018 including government planning will be introduced and implemented in 2019. The "small trend" of the blockchain will eventually become a major trend. Some people say that the best tree planting time would be 10 years ago, right now is the second best. The block chain industry is gradually stabilizing and the signs of health are becoming more and more obvious. Practitioners engaged in the financial services industry are at the forefront of the industry. Token economy will be the overall direction of the future economy. As an individual investor, we should actively understand and invest in new trends in the industry and grasp the trend rather than be a conservative wait-and-see situation where one's assets have shrunk dramatically due to the iteration of the industry hopelessly.

